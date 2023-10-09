The Red Raiders are coming off a win over Baylor where Texas Tech only allowed 17 net rushing yards in the matchup.

Tech has bottled up the run pretty well this season, looking back to holding Oregon’s electric running back Bucky Irving to only 38 yards on the ground along with a strong day against Houston two weeks ago.

“Schematically, he had his best game I think last week. Our guys executed too,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “In the coaching world, it’s ‘what have you done for me lately’ and he’s got another tough task to go in and put a really good game plan together.”

DeRuyter attributed the Red Raiders success in the run game to being a bit more basic in his play calling and his players getting more and more comfortable in the scheme.

“I think as guys start being comfortable, you know having a consistent group out there, we've been a little bit more basic in our in our calls,” DeRuyter said. “When you play fast you play physically, you can do that when you are comfortable with everything. I think guys like Ben Roberts got a bunch of snaps now. He's playing like a starter should. So, we’ve got a bunch of guys that are doing that.”

McGuire mentioned that the Red Raiders stopped run so well opened doors for his edge rushers to make a great impact in the run game, something that DeRuyter agreed with, seeming proud of his guys for flashing against Baylor.

“Our defense we expect her edges to make plays. And, you know, Steve's been banged up I think, since the summertime, but I think he showed a flash of what he can do and the things that we've seen from him to our practice field,” DeRuyter said. “His upside is tremendous from here. I think Myles (Cole) has really improved this year. He's doing a great job in the run game, such a big physical presence.”

The Red Raiders will look to keep the momentum against a veteran offensive line this weekend against Kansas State, a team that has run the ball as well as the Red Raiders have this season.

“They've got a veteran offensive line, we got to come in and we got to stop the run,” McGuire said. “It’s going to be a war, who wants it more?”

DeRuyter also warned that the Wildcats do an excellent job of keeping defenses on their toes, taking away the option to just load up and stop the run.

“They want to lead with the run but if you look at statistically, they're almost 50-50 exactly,” DeRuyter said. “In what they're calling, they keep you off balance, where you can just load up against the run. You get rid of Deuce (Vaughn) last year you breathe a sigh of relief, but you get (DJ) Giddens this year. He doesn't look like (Vaughn), he’s a big physical back who runs through people, runs around them and he's been really good in their scheme.”