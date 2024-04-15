When Tim DeRuyter took the job as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, the groundwork had largely been laid with several key fixtures in place for the veteran coach’s defense. Program legends like Tony Bradford, Jaylon Hutchings and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson were on their way to becoming proven commodities, and DeRuyter’s defenses reaped the benefits of them and several other older players for two seasons. Now, looking ahead to the 2024 season with those top players out of the picture, DeRuyter’s job has now become increasingly more difficult. “Every year you gotta replace guys, that’s just the nature of college football,” DeRuyter told the media in a press conference Monday. “As a staff, you gotta do a good job developing guys. I think our systems have done a really nice job, particularly up front, we’re losing two guys that had a heck of a lot of experience in (Hutchings) and Tony (Bradford). Our young guys I think are really talented, and they’re starting to step up. The older guys, Quincy (Ledet) and Dooda (Banks) are having a really good spring. They’re improved their game, but you’ve gotta have depth to play. We feel pretty good about five or six guys right now.” The absentees on the defensive line are note-worthy for several reasons, but other notable losses on that side of the ball come in the secondary. The Red Raiders are losing multi-year starting cornerbacks Rayshad Williams and Malik Dunlap, not to mention the major hole being vacated by Taylor-Demerson at field safety. Defensive backs coach Marcel Yates spoke previously on wanting to see his group play more physically next season, a sentiment DeRuyter echoed Monday. “I think our corners in particular have been much more physical,” DeRuyter said. “Mo Horn’s had a great camp, Bralyn Lux got more playing time last year and he’s improved his game. Both those guys are doing a really good job in press coverage, but they’re also very good tacklers for us. The physicality, I think, has gone up. I think anytime you have guys playing with a lot of speed because they know what to do, you can actually play faster and play more physical.”

The Red Raiders remain in search for an heir to Marquis "Muddy" Waters at STAR (© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

The fifth position in question in the secondary is the STAR-safety spot, being occupied by Brenden (BJ) Jordan and Adonis (AJ) McCarty. The Star’s true potential was compromised a season ago after Marquis “Muddy” Waters exhausted his eligibility in 2022. CJ Baskerville, who has since moved to boundary safety and showed tremendous talent there, was the original replacement for Waters, followed by Jordan. Injuries and a midseason switch of Baskerville and Tyler Owens gave Jordan several opportunities for in-game experience, and McCarty played a similar position at Baylor. After the success Waters had at the spot in 2022, DeRuyter is looking to field an heir that can bring the role back to prominence again. “Our teach tapes, we have a lot of Mud on there,” DeRuyter said. “I think the way he played, the ability to make negative yardage plays, to play coverage, to disguise between ‘Am I in the rush or am I in coverage’, he had a great feel for it. When you first learn the position, particularly when you haven’t played college football like BJ last year, I think you’re just happy getting lined up. He’s got a much better feel so he’s adding some more nuance into his game. AJ has played some, not with our language, but he’s played the overhang position, so he’s got a little bit more natural of a feel for it. Competition makes both of those guys better, so if one guy doesn’t have a good day, the next guy’s in the first unit.”

Isaac Smith emerged in 2022 for Texas Tech and will return to play in 2024 (© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)