After an ugly night in almost all phases for the Red Raiders on Saturday against Kansas State, Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter reflected on his unit’s performance in the loss and looks towards righting the ship against BYU.

The Red Raiders came into the game against K-State with the run defense being a perceived strength for Tech but were flattened in the run game, giving up five rushing touchdowns to the freshman quarterback Avery Johnson and over 270 rushing yards for the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders struggled to set edges and contain Johnson’s speed on the edge but were frustrated all night long by the Wildcats.

“There's frustration anytime you give up more yards or points than you anticipate,” DeRuyter said. “You've got to do a better job during the week, maybe they’re going to run the backup quarterback, we’ve got to do a better job anticipating.”

Despite seeing what K-State was trying to do, DeRuyter’s adjustments were unable to get the ball down for the majority of the night.

“They ran quite a bit of triple option concepts,” DeRuyter said. “When the quarterback becomes a runner, you have to add an extra guy in the fit, and we were not doing a very good job of that. There were some things that they hadn't really showed on tape. They've done it a couple of times and we showed it to our guys, but we’ve got to do a better job of adjusting.”

The Red Raiders now move on to a tough test in Provo against a BYU squad that is coming off a beating in Fort Worth at the hands of TCU on Saturday.

The Cougars somewhat struggle to get the ball going on the ground and have found some success on offense in the passing game behind their veteran quarterback Kedon Slovis.

“They’ve got Kedon Slovis. Very veteran quarterback. I think he was still at USC back when I was a couple schools ago. Very strong-arm guy,” DeRuyter said. “They've got some veteran receivers and a lot of long guys that can run throws a really good vertical ball. They're going to try to establish the run game and they can get throws off of it. Not a traditional RPOish type offense but more traditional play action, bootlegs those type of things. They want to mix it up out there, about 50-50 run pass, but right now, in the pass, they've had more explosive plays out of that than the run.”

DeRuyter seemed excited to turn the page to a trip to Provo, a place he’s visited a few times, to hopefully get back on track on Saturday night.