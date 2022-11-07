As they do every Monday, Zach Kittley and Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media ahead of this weekend’s bout with Kansas.

DeRuyter spoke about the Kansas offense after the injury to Jalen Daniels, speaking highly of his backup, Jason Bean.

“You'd hope to see when the starter, Daniels, went down that the backup wouldn't be as good. I don't notice a critical difference other than he (Bean) might even be faster than Daniels, DeRuyter said. “They're going to run the football and when they stop the play right before the snap, you know, you're going to see consistent theme.”

DeRuyter continued on the Kansas offense, speaking about running back Devin Neal in a positive light.

“He's a guy that they do a really nice job of getting him in downhill running plays,” DeRuyter said. “He's got really good vision and really good quickness where he can jump cut, make guys miss in the hole and then he's got some explosive speed to get away from people to take the top off.”

DeRuyter also spoke about his desire to see consistency from his defense, that is much improved from what the Red Raiders have been in the past.

“I thought we had enough returning starters and guys that have played football that have bought into our system that we can play really good defense here,” DeRuyter said. “At times we have we've not been consistent., but I think the biggest thing is that they're all committed on playing team defense and playing for each other.”

DeRuyter had high praise for Jesiah Pierre, who has been excellent over the past two weeks, after saying that they needed more from the front four as a whole, not just Tyree Wilson, a few weeks ago.

“Well, it was huge because you know, I think people are realizing that Tyree’s a heck of a football player,” DeRuyter said. “I think we started getting attention on Tyree’s way and you have to have the other side step up. I was really pleased with Josiah the last couple of weeks. I know he's worked extremely hard.”

Kittley spoke about the Kansas defense, saying that they are similar to what he saw against Houston and Texas earlier in the season. In those games, the Red Raiders saw solid offensive production with Donovan Smith at the helm, who is splitting reps with Tyler Shough this week as Behren Morton is out against the Jayhawks.

“We’re going back to some of the things that we saw against Houston and Texas earlier in the season with four down fronts and stuff like that,” Kittley said. “They did a really good job of mixing up coverages in the back end and doing some blitz at that time. So, you know, clearly, they're very, very well coached. They're riding high right now, so we know we're going to get their best shot.”

Going back to the TCU game over the weekend, Kittley spoke about the usage of the QB speed option throughout the game, but especially on 3rd & long on multiple occasions.

“It was a schematic advantage,” Kittley said. “We just felt like it gives a really good schematic advantage in the game and again early on, it was really working for us, and we just didn't block it up properly. I was sequencing play call there, trying to get to the magic number to go for it on fourth down.”

Kittley also spoke about the absence of the tight ends against the Horned Frogs on Saturday in Ft. Worth.

“The tight ends are on the field for around 70 plus percent of the plays for us,” Kittley said. “We're running routes with them, but the ball just isn’t going that way, It's not for a lack of not wanting to throw them the ball or anything like that.”