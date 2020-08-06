RedRaiderSports - Del City's Donovan Stephens previews birthday commitment

One of Texas Tech's top targets is set to announce this weekend.

Del City (Oklahoma) linebacker/safety Donovan Stephens will announce his decision on Sunday, August 9th, which just happens to also be his 18th birthday.

Stephens holds seven total offers and broke down each of them with RedRaiderSports.

Schools standing out: "I definitely have schools that I'm more focused on but honestly I've kept my recruitment open throughout this process to everybody who has offered me and given me a chance to go play at the next level and get my education."



Why each school is standing out to Donovan...

Baylor: "Baylor is a good school, good coaching staff. Great system and a really good school."

Boise State: "Blue-collar mentality like I have a lot. I really like that and they win a lot of football games. I like winning."

Eastern Michigan: "One of the only schools that offered me at straight safety. I really like that about them, and it's a really good school. Not the big lights but it's a great school to be around."