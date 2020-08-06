RedRaiderSports - Del City's Donovan Stephens previews birthday commitment

Del City's Donovan Stephens previews birthday commitment
One of Texas Tech's top targets is set to announce this weekend.
Del City (Oklahoma) linebacker/safety Donovan Stephens will announce his decision on Sunday, August 9th, which just happens to also be his 18th birthday.
Stephens holds seven total offers and broke down each of them with RedRaiderSports.
Schools standing out: "I definitely have schools that I'm more focused on but honestly I've kept my recruitment open throughout this process to everybody who has offered me and given me a chance to go play at the next level and get my education."
Why each school is standing out to Donovan...
Baylor: "Baylor is a good school, good coaching staff. Great system and a really good school."
Boise State: "Blue-collar mentality like I have a lot. I really like that and they win a lot of football games. I like winning."
Eastern Michigan: "One of the only schools that offered me at straight safety. I really like that about them, and it's a really good school. Not the big lights but it's a great school to be around."
Why can I see this? ⚫️🔴👆🏾#gunsup! pic.twitter.com/s6hoZWhYGH— Donny 6️⃣ (@dstephens405) July 18, 2020
Hawaii: "Certainly a new experience for me, I can start a new journey there and it would be really cool."
North Texas: "Close to home. One of my guys is going there, Kevin Greene, so that would be really cool."
Oklahoma State: "Most of my family either wanted to go there or went there. It's just a family thing, you know?"
Texas Tech: "Oh, from the jump when I walked in the building they showed me love and they've consistently recruited me throughout this whole process, it feels great."
Last few weeks of his recruitment: "It's been really consistent (hearing from coaches) since I said I was committing on my birthday. It's been really consistent, been getting on a lot of calls but it's been cool."
Final factor in decision: "Best fit for me, system I can play in, family feel, all that stuff. It's nothing serious, if I can play, go to the right system and play that's enough for me. That's pretty much it really."