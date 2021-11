Defensive End Recruiting: Where Does Isaiah Crawford Rank?

New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire offered Post four-star weakside defensive end Isaiah Crawford on November 11th, 2021. Days earlier, Crawford decommitted from Baylor, right after McGuire was announced the new head coach at Texas Tech. Fast forward a few days and Crawford commits to Texas Tech on November 14th, 2021.

The newest 2023 commitment is a member of the Rivals 250 - checking in as the No. 133 overall ranked prospect nationally and the No. 5 overall prospect in his position.

In this update, RedRaiderSports takes a look at where Crawford stacks up in a list of the Top 8 TTU defensive end commitments of the Rivals.com era. These are based strictly off of each prospect's Rivals ranking and have nothing to do with on-field collegiate performance.