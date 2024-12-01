Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter out at Texas Tech

Tim DeRuyter (Photo by Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has made his first coordinator change to Texas Tech's coaching staff since arriving in Lubbock. Following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, in which Texas Tech beat West Virginia 52-15, news broke that veteran defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter is being let go from his position and will not return for the 2025 season. In addition, secondary coach Marcel Yates will also not be retained. The two came over from Oregon after the 2021 season and have been part of McGuire's staff in Lubbock for the past three years. DeRuyter's defenses in Lubbock had their moments, especially his first two seasons, but the 2024 season was too inconsistent which necessitated the change.

Texas Tech DFEI Rankings FEI Defense Ratings (DFEI) are opponent-adjusted possession efficiency data representing the scoring advantage per non-garbage possession a defense would expect to have on a neutral field against an average opponent offense Season DFEI Ranking DFEI 2024 #45 .24 2023 #26 .37 2022 #25 .40 2021 #98 -.12

Multiple times throughout the year McGuire noted his frustration with Texas Tech's defense during press conferences, including following Texas Tech's loss at Washington State in week 2. "I understand where I'm at. I'm in Lubbock, TX, home of Mike Leach, one of the greatest offensive minds in the world, ever. Again, I've said it many times, if he doesn't go in the Hall of Fame then we've gotta question our Hall of Fame in college football. But one of the biggest things we've got to do is play better defense. We've gotta set edges, we've gotta get off the field. The first week we let a guy throw for 600 yards and then this last week we let a guy rush for 300 yards, 197 by the quarterback. We're 128th right now in the country in total defense, I think we're 120-something in 3rd down defense. We're allowing 7/10 touchdowns in the red zone. I think it has to start with that side of the ball. I know nobody believes that that wears red and black and the Double T, but it has to start with us getting better on defense." DeRuyter signed a 3 year contract worth $3,150,000 ($1.05MM AAV) following the 2022 season and had one year remaining on his deal. Similarly, Yates also had one year left on his contract. Stay tuned to RedRaiderSports for the latest happenings as Texas Tech looks for its next defensive coordinator.