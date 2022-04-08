Decatur RB Nathaniel Palmer one of the best in Texas for 2024

2024 running back Nathaniel Palmer has an impressive early offer list and is coming off a very good sophomore season for College Station high school. However, his head coach, Steve Huff, was named the next head coach at Decatur high school back in February.

No problem, as Palmer has now transferred to Decatur where he will finish out his high school career.

Palmer showed out at the Dallas Under Armour Next Camp where RedRaiderSports spoke with the 5-foot-11, 180 pound prospect for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Palmer announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 10th, 2022.

... In addition, he also holds offers from Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, UTSA, Utah and Vanderbilt

... As a sophomore Palmer put up 897 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 143 kick return yards and 10 total touchdowns. It's important to note he put those numbers up while sharing a backfield with 2023 three-star RB Marquise Collins, who holds over 20 offers himself.

... For his efforts he was named the District 8-5A Offensive Newcomer of The Year.

UA camp: "The competition was good. Everyone definitely came out here to work, just like me, and we all got better today."

Schools recruiting him the hardest: "Oklahoma State, USC, Baylor and Texas Tech."

Texas Tech coaches: "I talk to coach (Kenny) Perry and coach (Josh) Bookbinder. They like my size, my speed and my academics."