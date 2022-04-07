Cypress Woods defensive end Terrance Green's recruitment has taken off in recent months, but it started with an offer from Texas Tech and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard.

When the Red Raiders offered in early November, Green only held one other offer at the time, from FCS Lamar. Now Green holds an offer list of 25 programs, with every Power 5 conference represented.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Dallas Under Armour Next Camp, where we caught up with Green for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Green announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 12th, just four days after Joey McGuire and James Blanchard arrived in Lubbock.

... Green has visited Texas Tech twice since the coaching change, coming for the Oklahoma State game on November 20th, 2021 and for Junior Day on January 29th, 2022.

... Green has also taken visits to Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, Auburn and Oregon in the last couple months.

... Green was named Dallas Under Armour Next Camp defensive line MVP.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Green put up 40 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior.

UA camp: "It was great competition. Everyone here has some hype to their name so that was good to know that I'm going against the best in the state. My body is not 100% but I feel like I did good. I'm proud of myself, I got the MVP so I thank God for that."

Texas Tech staff: "We talk probably every day. I have like a group chat with coach Blanchard, coach McGuire, coach Fitch, so we talk like every day. Every offer I get they congratulate me, so I talk to them every day."