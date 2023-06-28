The Texas Tech coaches have added five (5) new commitments into the 2024 class in the month of June. One of the more recent commitments came from Pearland Dawson defensive end Charles Anderson Jr.

The three-star standout was on campus for his official visit earlier this month and shared more about why Texas Tech is the school for him.

What you need to know...

...Anderson Jr. received his offer from the Red Raiders on September 1st, 2022

... In total, Anderson Jr. holds 18 offers. Some of the programs to have offered the 6-foot-7, 240 pound pass rusher include Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oklahoma State among others.

... In 2022, Anderson Jr put up 38 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. Following the season he was named 2nd Team All-District defensive end.

... A multi-sport athlete, Anderson Jr is also a center for Pearland Dawson's basketball team. A District 23-6A 1st Team All-District selection, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Making your decision: "I took some official visits and then sat down with my Mom and Dad to review everything. In terms of the fit, my goals and my relationship with the coaches - it always came back to Texas Tech. After that conversation, I called the Tech coaches and let them know I was ready to commit.

"I first talked with Coach (C.J.) Ah You, I told him the good news and he passed the phone around to Coach (Zarnell) Fitch, Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Joey) McGuire, and they were all very excited."

Why Texas Tech: "It just felt like they have always believed in me, believed in my talents and potential as a football player. Plus, I believe that Coach McGuire and the coaches are building something at Texas Tech. I want to go do something great and become something great.

"I want to eventually play in the NFL and I know that the Texas Tech coaches can help me with that goal."