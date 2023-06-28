DE commit Charles Anderson Jr. looking to do something 'great' at TTU
The Texas Tech coaches have added five (5) new commitments into the 2024 class in the month of June. One of the more recent commitments came from Pearland Dawson defensive end Charles Anderson Jr.
The three-star standout was on campus for his official visit earlier this month and shared more about why Texas Tech is the school for him.
What you need to know...
...Anderson Jr. received his offer from the Red Raiders on September 1st, 2022
... In total, Anderson Jr. holds 18 offers. Some of the programs to have offered the 6-foot-7, 240 pound pass rusher include Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oklahoma State among others.
... In 2022, Anderson Jr put up 38 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. Following the season he was named 2nd Team All-District defensive end.
... A multi-sport athlete, Anderson Jr is also a center for Pearland Dawson's basketball team. A District 23-6A 1st Team All-District selection, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Making your decision: "I took some official visits and then sat down with my Mom and Dad to review everything. In terms of the fit, my goals and my relationship with the coaches - it always came back to Texas Tech. After that conversation, I called the Tech coaches and let them know I was ready to commit.
"I first talked with Coach (C.J.) Ah You, I told him the good news and he passed the phone around to Coach (Zarnell) Fitch, Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Joey) McGuire, and they were all very excited."
Why Texas Tech: "It just felt like they have always believed in me, believed in my talents and potential as a football player. Plus, I believe that Coach McGuire and the coaches are building something at Texas Tech. I want to go do something great and become something great.
"I want to eventually play in the NFL and I know that the Texas Tech coaches can help me with that goal."
How long have you played DE or rush end: "I have played tight end and defensive line since the eight grade. I probably focused more on playing tight end and competing in basketball earlier in my high school career. Once I started to really focus on playing defensive line and developing my skills, then things have taken off and I have seen real potential in playing the defensive end or rush edge position."
Fit in the TTU Defense: "On my official visit, I met with Coach Ah You and Coach Fitch, we watched tape and I was able to see how they used Tyree Wilson last season. We talked about his development and the coaches believe I have that type of potential. He was a first round draft pick and those are my goals, it is exciting to know the Tech coaches see that potential in me as a player."
Any plans for a major in college: "I want to become an engineer, so my major will be engineering, but I haven't decided on a specific type of engineering yet. On my last visit, the coaches took us on a tour and we toured the engineering college. I also learned more about what is available for student athletes on the academic support side."
Playing with your teammate (Eddy Smith) in college: "I would say that Eddy and I are close, but we didn't really talk about playing together or get into each other's recruitment too much. I first knew he was going to choose Texas Tech at the official visit. We both think very highly of the coaching staff and I'm excited to play with Eddy again in college because it means we have a better chance at winning games."
Do you consider your recruitment shut down: "Yes, I am committed to Texas Tech and I'm done with recruiting."
Any plans to graduate early: "No sir, I'm going to go full term. A senior year in high school only comes around once and I want to enjoy it with my friends. I also play varsity basketball and plan on playing again for my senior season."
Currently rated a 5.6 three-star, Anderson Jr. joins his teammate Edward Smith and Cheta Ofili as the three (3) defensive line commitments for the Red Raiders in the 2024 class.