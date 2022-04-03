DE Amier Washington talks Texas Tech commitment

When Texas Tech hired Joey McGuire and James Blanchard in early November, they brought over existing relationships and recruiting targets from their previous stop.

In the situation of Amier Washington in particular, it was Blanchard who brought knowledge of the talented pass rushing prospect. Blanchard played his high school ball back in the day at West Orange-Stark High School, which is about a 15 minute drive from Little Cypress-Mauriceville, where Washington is a current standout.

Texas Tech has not previously recruited the "409" all that well, but that could be changing and we saw the first sign of that on Saturday evening with Washington's commitment to the Red Raiders.

"The main reason I chose Texas Tech is all the recruitment personnel moved over there. I made a really good connection with them so I was like 'let me go visit over there and see what's going on' and I just liked what I saw.

(Coach Blanchard), I've only met him a couple times in real life but most of the time we just talk over the phone. He offered me at Baylor and at Texas Tech so it means a lot. I also met coach (Zarnell) Fitch on my visit and we stay in contact."

Washington's first visit to Lubbock was for the programs Junior Day back in late January. Looking back now, it was the campus that stood out for the 6-foot-4, 260 pound prospect.

"What stood out about that visit was the town and the size of the campus. It was a long walk but I enjoyed it. Also the stadium, it was huge. We took a bus tour and got to see all the amazing statues and sights. I also got to see the practice field."