The Texas Tech football coaches - especially secondary coach Marcel Yates - held a commitment party over the Fourth of July weekend, picking up a combined five (5) defensive backs between class of 2024 high school recruits and transfer AJ McCarty.

The highest-ranked of the group, per Rivals, was El Campo's Oliver Miles III who announced his decision to be a Red Raider on Sunday, July 2nd.

Miles III took official visits last month to Texas Tech, Stanford and Notre Dame in what was a huge national recruiting win for the staff. He says it was the feeling of "home" in Lubbock that made the difference in his decision.

"The campus, the feeling, the vibe. It all pulled me to Texas Tech. It felt like home.

It was cool (being around coach Yates), we had fun. He explained how he coaches all his players differently and how he develops them to get ready for the next level. Coach (Joey) McGuire, he's a good guy. Like everyone says he's real energetic and he keeps it real with you. He's not gonna fake nothing, he's gonna keep it real all the way."

While on his official visit from June 16-18, Miles III got to spend some time with the current members of Tech's roster which also played a part in his decision.

"I would say just getting to hangout with the players. I felt like that helped open my eyes to some things I wasn't seeing. My player host was Jordan Sanford. He's a good guy."

Look for Miles III to start out in Lubbock playing cornerback, but he's a guy who can play all five positions in the secondary including either safety spot or STAR. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Miles III has the size, length and athleticism (State Champion Triple Jump of 50'10") to help the Red Raiders in a variety of roles.

"Just my athleticism. Just being able to make plays around the whole field no matter where I'm playing. Just being an athlete, going out there and making plays."