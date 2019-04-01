There was a ton of talent at Rivals Camp Dallas, especially at defensive back. One of the most impressive on the day was Waco Connally 2020 cornerback Korie Black. Black has been a long time target for Texas Tech initially picking up his offer from the previous coaching staff way back in June 2018.

What you need to know...

... Despite being offered by the previous staff, the new coaching staff is still highly interested in the 6-foot-1 corner. Black has been in contact with safeties coach Kerry Cooks lately.

... In total Black holds 15 offers, including from Big 12 rivals Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.