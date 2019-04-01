DB Korie Black has high interest in Texas Tech
There was a ton of talent at Rivals Camp Dallas, especially at defensive back. One of the most impressive on the day was Waco Connally 2020 cornerback Korie Black. Black has been a long time target for Texas Tech initially picking up his offer from the previous coaching staff way back in June 2018.
What you need to know...
... Despite being offered by the previous staff, the new coaching staff is still highly interested in the 6-foot-1 corner. Black has been in contact with safeties coach Kerry Cooks lately.
... In total Black holds 15 offers, including from Big 12 rivals Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
New staff: "I've been talking to coach Cooks a lot, we've been texting a lot. I haven't really had the chance to call him yet because I've been busy but I'm looking forward to calling him and talking to him about my recruitment."
TTU offer: "Yes sir it's big most definitely because it's in-state and I don't have to travel very far so that's always a plus."
Waco Connally DB Korie Black (@Mightyy_K2) blanketed receivers all day today @RivalsCamp Dallas. pic.twitter.com/DtxJ6h8LHA— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019
Visit plans: "I don't have any official visits set yet but yes I'm looking forward to going on an official to Texas Tech."
Other schools: Other than Texas Tech, Korie says the schools that are standing out the most right now are Oklahoma State and Baylor.
Rivals Camp: Going up against some of the best receivers in the state, Black says his mentality coming in was to "lock 'em up."
2020 Waco Connally cornerback Korie Black (@Mightyy_K2) at @RivalsCamp Dallas. Black holds offers from #TexasTech, Baylor and Oklahoma State among others. pic.twitter.com/R3OjmMo4ir— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019