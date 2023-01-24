DB Jonathan Kabeya holds 4 early offers, including Texas Tech
The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Dallas earlier in January allowed several prospects to make a name for themselves and get on the recruiting map.
One prospect who already held a few offers - one from Texas Tech - going in was Trophy Club (TX) Byron Nelson defensive back Jonathan Kabeya.
RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with the 5-foot-11, 160 pound Kabeya for the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Kabeya holds offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, North Texas, and Texas State to date.
… Aa a junior Kabeya put up 15 tackles and 2 interceptions, per his MaxPreps page. He also had 119 kick return yards. Following the season he was named 1st team All-District cornerback.
... Kabeya not only plays football but is also involved with his schools track and basketball teams.
… On the court Kabeya was named District 6-5A All-District 2nd team as a sophomore.
Thoughts on the camp: "The camp was great and well organized. The competition was at a high level and I liked it. I felt like I competed pretty well."
Overall recruitment: "I have four offers right now and I was excited about all of them. Texas Tech, obviously in the Big 12, and Arizona State being in the Pac-12, was really cool but I was excited about all of my offers."
Tech coaches: "I keep in contact with coach (James) Blanchard, Brian Nance, and coach (Kenny) Perry. All of those coaches just keep it real."
What is important when looking for a school? "The biggest thing is the relationship with all of the coaches and somewhere that I feel is like a home. I want to play somewhere the coaches will always keep it real with me and at a place that I know I will feel safe."
Upcoming Junior Day visit: "I plan on coming up to Lubbock for the Junior Day on March 4th and I definitely want to come up to a home this upcoming season."
Decision timeline: "I would like to have my decision made sometime in the summer. Sometime in August so I don't commit too early or commit too late."