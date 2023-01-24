Jonathan Kabeya (Ben Golan)

The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Dallas earlier in January allowed several prospects to make a name for themselves and get on the recruiting map. One prospect who already held a few offers - one from Texas Tech - going in was Trophy Club (TX) Byron Nelson defensive back Jonathan Kabeya. RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with the 5-foot-11, 160 pound Kabeya for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Kabeya holds offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, North Texas, and Texas State to date. … Aa a junior Kabeya put up 15 tackles and 2 interceptions, per his MaxPreps page. He also had 119 kick return yards. Following the season he was named 1st team All-District cornerback. ... Kabeya not only plays football but is also involved with his schools track and basketball teams. … On the court Kabeya was named District 6-5A All-District 2nd team as a sophomore. Thoughts on the camp: "The camp was great and well organized. The competition was at a high level and I liked it. I felt like I competed pretty well." Overall recruitment: "I have four offers right now and I was excited about all of them. Texas Tech, obviously in the Big 12, and Arizona State being in the Pac-12, was really cool but I was excited about all of my offers." Tech coaches: "I keep in contact with coach (James) Blanchard, Brian Nance, and coach (Kenny) Perry. All of those coaches just keep it real."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BLkcuMi5HIPCfmY/wn4++IGFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY2FtcCBhbmQg c3BlYWtpbmcgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ju YW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRVPC9hPiBp IGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gc2F5IHRoYXQgaSBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIGFuIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1Rl Y2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+LiB0 aGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtl bm55UGVycnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaW1EZVJ1eXRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFrZV9QaXR0bWFuMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpha2VfUGl0dG1hbjExPC9hPiBhbmQgdGhlIHJlc3Qgb2YgdGhlIHRleGFz IHRlY2ggc3RhZmY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thYmV5 YV8yMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2FiZXlhXzIzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoY2lsdW1iYT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hjaWx1bWJhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RydXN0TXlFeWVzTz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVHJ1c3RNeUV5ZXNPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v RDFpc245eTJzWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0QxaXNuOXkyc1k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uYXRoYW4gS2FiZXlhIChAaWFtam9uYXRoYW5uXzIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtam9uYXRoYW5uXzIvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Mzc1NjYwNjAyMjM3OTkyOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK