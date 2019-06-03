Matt Wells, Kerry Cooks and the Texas Tech coaching staff received some great news on Monday night when South Oak Cliff safety Jonathan Davis publicly announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Davis says his relationship with the entire coaching staff was a major reason for his decision.

"Yes sir, it was the genuine love from the coaches. I just felt that connection with them, they really care about my well-being, my development, playing time and just getting the love for the school."

Texas Tech offered Davis back on March 4th and he has been their top target at safety since. The coaching staff could not have been happier to land the talented defensive back.

"It was all of them, coach Cooks, coach Matt Wells, coach Juice, everybody was so excited when I told them I was going to commit."

Ranked as a 5.6 3-star defensive back, Davis becomes the highest rated commit in the 2020 class. For him it was the family feel at Texas Tech that led to his decision.

"It was just the fact that when I went down there, the feeling of it, it felt like a big family. Where I come from, my grandma used to say 'family is a big thing'."