Texas Tech “feels like family” for Davis
Matt Wells, Kerry Cooks and the Texas Tech coaching staff received some great news on Monday night when South Oak Cliff safety Jonathan Davis publicly announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
Davis says his relationship with the entire coaching staff was a major reason for his decision.
"Yes sir, it was the genuine love from the coaches. I just felt that connection with them, they really care about my well-being, my development, playing time and just getting the love for the school."
Texas Tech offered Davis back on March 4th and he has been their top target at safety since. The coaching staff could not have been happier to land the talented defensive back.
"It was all of them, coach Cooks, coach Matt Wells, coach Juice, everybody was so excited when I told them I was going to commit."
Ranked as a 5.6 3-star defensive back, Davis becomes the highest rated commit in the 2020 class. For him it was the family feel at Texas Tech that led to his decision.
"It was just the fact that when I went down there, the feeling of it, it felt like a big family. Where I come from, my grandma used to say 'family is a big thing'."
Proud to announce my Commitment to Texas Tech University @CoachKerryCooks @TTUCoachWells #RedRaiders #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/3Prlt0tiqC— Jonathan Davis (@Jonathansoc13) June 4, 2019
The coaching staff also helped Jonathan with his decision by outlining the depth chart, what seniors are leaving and the opportunity for early playing time.
"When I get there hopefully I get to play as a true freshman because they have a few seniors that are going to leave, senior safeties. I know they'll have other guys behind them that are backups right now, but hopefully I'll get to come in as a true freshman and I'll play any position they ask me to."
Davis first unofficially visited Texas Tech back in late March and is now set to take his official visit this month as a member of the 2020 class. He will be visiting June 21st which is a date the RedRaiderSports.com staff has heard from many recruits, and that could be a big recruiting weekend for Texas Tech Football.
Now committed and the third verbal of the 2020 class, Davis is looking to bring more recruits on board with him to Lubbock, TX.
"I really do plan on recruiting others to come play at Tech. I don't have anyone specific right now because I don't know who has an offer from Tech but I'll talk to a couple guys and see what we can do."
Being six (6) months out from signing day, where does Jonathan see himself in the recruiting process?
"I really don't plan on visiting any other schools, I'm ready to be a Red Raider."
The 6-foot-1, 160 pound defensive back chose Texas Tech over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and others.