Destrehan (LA) High School safety Jhase Thomas has seen his recruitment gain steam since the spring. On May 8, 2024, he received an offer from Texas Tech. Thomas, who is rated as a three-star safety and is the son of former NFL cornerback Fred Thomas, was in Lubbock this weekend for his official visit with the Red Raiders.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Thomas to discuss his offer from the Red Raiders and recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Thomas is rated as a 5.5, a three-star prospect.

... He also has offers from Mississippi, Troy, Tulane, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Houston, UCF, Arkansas State, South Florida, Western Kentucky, LSU, and Georgia Tech.

... Thomas also runs track, competing in the 100—and 200-meter, 4x100—and 4x200-meter relays, per his athletic.net page.

... He took an official visit to Houston last weekend (June 14-June 16).

Official visit in Lubbock: "My official visit was nice! I liked how the coaches set it up for me. One of the highlights was really getting to know the coaches because before coming here, I had only spoken to them over the phone. By being able to talk to them in person, I feel I was able to get the chance to know them. Another highlight for me was being able to watch film with secondary coach Marcel Yates."