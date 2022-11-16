With most of the 2023 class solidly committed a month before signing day, many of the top recruits to visit Texas Tech lately have been 2024's and beyond.

That was no different this past weekend for the Kansas game, where priority targets on both sides of the ball made their way to Lubbock on Saturday night.

One recruit who certainly fits that description is Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens. Owens picked up his offer from Tech at a camp over the summer, and he's one of the top early options to be the Red Raiders quarterback in the 2024 class.

Owens' recruitment is being led by Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley and Senior Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant.

What you need to know...

... Owens holds 11 offers to date, those being Baylor, Connecticut, Houston, Rice, SMU, SFA, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UTSA and Washington State.

... As a sophomore Owens was named 17-6A Second Team All-District quarterback.

... This season Owens has put up 2840 passing yards and 35 total touchdowns through 11 games.