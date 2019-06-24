A Texas Tech official confirmed with Red Raider Sports that men's basketball's Deshawn Corprew has been suspended from all team activities based on Title IX allegations.

Here is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics:

“Once coach (Chris) Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time.”

Corprew, who some had being a potential starter in next year's lineup, averaged 13.5 minutes per game and chipped in 5.0 points per game and rebounded 3.3 boards per outing. His lone start on the year was against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he notched a double-double.