Corprew suspended from all team activities
A Texas Tech official confirmed with Red Raider Sports that men's basketball's Deshawn Corprew has been suspended from all team activities based on Title IX allegations.
Here is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics:
“Once coach (Chris) Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time.”
Corprew, who some had being a potential starter in next year's lineup, averaged 13.5 minutes per game and chipped in 5.0 points per game and rebounded 3.3 boards per outing. His lone start on the year was against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he notched a double-double.
Early prediction on Texas Tech's 19-20 starting five: Davide Moretti, Jahmius Ramsey, Deshawn Corprew, TJ Holyfield, Chris Clarke.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2019
Corprew's defense was showcased in last season's run to the National Championship game. Corprew hauled in a total of 123 rebounds, good enough for fourth on the team, with 13 steals and 10 blocks to his name.
#MarchMadness is back tonight...let's get you ready with an individual player defense breakdown featuring Texas Tech's Deshawn Corprew demonstrates— Chris Oliver (@BBallImmersion) March 28, 2019
1. Stance
2. Drop Reach and Gap
3. Stick Hand pic.twitter.com/pwKlJtLfjT
Red Raider Sports will bring the latest news on this situation as we find out more.