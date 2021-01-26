RedRaiderSports - Coronado defensive back Imari Jones stays home, commits to TTU

Coronado defensive back Imari Jones stays home, commits to TTU
Texas Tech has added to the 2021 class in the form of a defensive back from the 806.
Coronado cornerback/safety Imari Jones publicly announced his decision to become a Red Raider, just a few hours after picking up his offer from the coaches.
Jones becomes the first high school defensive back of the class and the third overall, joining transfers Malik Dunlap and Marquis Waters.
What you need to know...
... As a senior, Jones racked up 40 tackles, three tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and he also blocked a field goal.
... Jones also held offers from Hardin-Simmons, Eastern New Mexico, McMurry, Cisco College and Southwestern Assemblies of God University. In addition, schools such as TCU and SMU were showing heavy interest.
... According to the Rivals.com database, Jones becomes the first Coronado Mustang to sign with Texas Tech since wide receiver Austin Zouzalik in 2008. Other Coronado players to sign with Tech in relatively recent history include TE/OL Gabe Hall, DB Ryan Aycock and DB Kevin Curtis.
Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach (Derek) Jones, coach Wells, coach (Preston) Pehrson, coach (Julian) Wilson. I've been talking to coach Wells since my sophomore year. I went to a Tech camp and they put their eye on me.
I've been talking to coach Jones basically since he got there. They showed him my film and he said that he liked me and everything. Coach Patterson also."
Corner vs safety: "I can play whatever they feel like they need me to. I'm a bigger corner but if I need to play a little safety I'm more than happy. Wherever they need me to be whether that's corner or safety I'm willing to play."
#Committed ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/EX3XbTQb1c— 31 (@Imari31Jones) January 27, 2021
Reaction to Tech offer: "It was pretty big. I've been talking to Texas Tech for a while. They've been one of my dream schools for a while. During my junior year, before they offered or before I committed I made my decision that I was gonna go to Texas Tech if I just worked hard. I'm thankful for all the small offers I had but I was waiting for this one and I'm excited to come play at Texas Tech."
Senior season at Coronado: "It was great, I got to play with a bunch of my closest friends, a bunch of my best friends. I was just happy to be a part of a great team with great coaches. The chemistry on our team was just immaculate, I couldn't ask for a better team. Of course it didn't end how we wanted it to end, the ultimate goal was a state championship but to go from 7-5 our junior year and then come back and go 12-1 and win district and two more trophies after that, there's nothing better I could ask for."
Staying close to home for college: "That's extremely important to me. I have three little brothers who live here and we stay right up the street from Tech, maybe 10-15 minutes at most. My mom is starting classes and my dad works in the oil fields so he's back and forth out of town, so if my mom ever needs me to pick up my brothers or watch my brothers I can do that. It's extremely important for me to stay close to family. My grandma and grandpa are here, aunts and uncles, so I just wanted to stay here in case they needed me to do something."
Message to Tech fans: "I'm looking to come in and make a difference. I want to help Tech win a Big 12 championship. I'm coming in and working hard because I know how much the fans love Texas Tech, even with the rough seasons they still ride behind Texas Tech. I'm coming, I'm hoping to make a change, I just want to make the fans happy. I hope they'll be on my side and I'll be behind them, doing whatever I need to do to make them happy."