RedRaiderSports - Coronado defensive back Imari Jones stays home, commits to TTU

Texas Tech has added to the 2021 class in the form of a defensive back from the 806.

Coronado cornerback/safety Imari Jones publicly announced his decision to become a Red Raider, just a few hours after picking up his offer from the coaches.

Jones becomes the first high school defensive back of the class and the third overall, joining transfers Malik Dunlap and Marquis Waters.

What you need to know...

... As a senior, Jones racked up 40 tackles, three tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and he also blocked a field goal.

... Jones also held offers from Hardin-Simmons, Eastern New Mexico, McMurry, Cisco College and Southwestern Assemblies of God University. In addition, schools such as TCU and SMU were showing heavy interest.

... According to the Rivals.com database, Jones becomes the first Coronado Mustang to sign with Texas Tech since wide receiver Austin Zouzalik in 2008. Other Coronado players to sign with Tech in relatively recent history include TE/OL Gabe Hall, DB Ryan Aycock and DB Kevin Curtis.

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach (Derek) Jones, coach Wells, coach (Preston) Pehrson, coach (Julian) Wilson. I've been talking to coach Wells since my sophomore year. I went to a Tech camp and they put their eye on me.

I've been talking to coach Jones basically since he got there. They showed him my film and he said that he liked me and everything. Coach Patterson also."

Corner vs safety: "I can play whatever they feel like they need me to. I'm a bigger corner but if I need to play a little safety I'm more than happy. Wherever they need me to be whether that's corner or safety I'm willing to play."