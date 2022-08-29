On Monday, offensive and defensive coordinators Zach Kittley and Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media for their game week press conferences.

Zach Kittley:

Kittley spoke about what he expects to see from the first opponent in Murray State.

“When you watch them play, they are very sound. Not a lot of penalties,” Kittley said. “The background of their head coach, they’re going to line up, they’re going to be very sound defensively and play very, very hard.

With the news of the depth chart for game one being announced, and the notable absence of redshirt freshman running back Cam’ron Valdez, Kittley spoke about Bryson Donnell and what he did to earn the third spot on the depth chart.

“He’s done a really good job,” Kittley said. “Bryson got a lot of reps in the last week, he’s really improving. He’s a great runner, a downhill runner, big-bag type of guy.”

Kittley spoke about his role on the sidelines on opening night, and why he chose to be on the sidelines rather than the press box.

“It’s always kind of come from the play caller who’s on the field. It’s what I’ve always known,” Kittley said. “It’s not the same talking to them through a headset or through the phone, it’s just something I’ve always known.”

Kittley spoke about the tight end position battle that ended with Henry Teeter topping the depth chart.

“He does everything right, we talked about being ‘The Brand’ here and he was the first guy that I noticed,” Kittley said. “He’s phenomenal for this football team, not just this offense. I’m really excited to see him this weekend as well.”