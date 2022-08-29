Coordinator Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center
On Monday, offensive and defensive coordinators Zach Kittley and Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media for their game week press conferences.
Zach Kittley:
Kittley spoke about what he expects to see from the first opponent in Murray State.
“When you watch them play, they are very sound. Not a lot of penalties,” Kittley said. “The background of their head coach, they’re going to line up, they’re going to be very sound defensively and play very, very hard.
With the news of the depth chart for game one being announced, and the notable absence of redshirt freshman running back Cam’ron Valdez, Kittley spoke about Bryson Donnell and what he did to earn the third spot on the depth chart.
“He’s done a really good job,” Kittley said. “Bryson got a lot of reps in the last week, he’s really improving. He’s a great runner, a downhill runner, big-bag type of guy.”
Kittley spoke about his role on the sidelines on opening night, and why he chose to be on the sidelines rather than the press box.
“It’s always kind of come from the play caller who’s on the field. It’s what I’ve always known,” Kittley said. “It’s not the same talking to them through a headset or through the phone, it’s just something I’ve always known.”
Kittley spoke about the tight end position battle that ended with Henry Teeter topping the depth chart.
“He does everything right, we talked about being ‘The Brand’ here and he was the first guy that I noticed,” Kittley said. “He’s phenomenal for this football team, not just this offense. I’m really excited to see him this weekend as well.”
Tim DeRuyter:
DeRuyter spoke about Murray State and how he expects to cope with their offense on Saturday.
“It starts with the quarterback, the freshman Player of the Year for their conference last year,” Kittley said. “He’s a guy that’s played some ball, he’s definitely dangerous with his legs. He moves the sticks, very athletic.”
DeRuyter continued to speak about another impact player on the Murray State offense that he is preparing to contain.
“Their running back, number 31 (Damonta Witherspoon), is a guy who is very physical,” DeRuyter said. “Another all-conference type player for them. They also got all three of their top receivers back.”
DeRuyter also spoke about the starting will linebacker in Kosi Eldridge.
“He’s a really smart football player,” DeRuyter said. “I think he’s going to be one of our best defensive players.”
DeRuyter spoke about the decision to play Marquis Waters, Reggie Pearson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson at the same time.
“You have three guys there that have played a lot of football,” DeRuyter said. “They’re all physical guys that can cover and that can blitz. Having that combination gives us the ability to move guys around a little bit.
