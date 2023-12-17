Texas Tech won its third consecutive bowl game in dominating fashion, beating the California Golden Bears 34-14 in the Independence Bowl to finish the 2023 season at 7-6 (5-4). With signing day just three days away, we caught up with several Texas Tech commits for their thoughts on the Red Raiders' win Saturday night.

"Great and exciting game last night they responded well to that first kickoff and after half time there was no looking back and they went and got that ring!!"

"I thought it was great, Tech played well in all aspects of the game."

"I didn't get to watch it man I had to work but I'm def gonna watch them clips"

"It was amazing!! Super glad to see Tech go out with a win. And it's good for Coach McGuire to go back to back that makes the program look really good"

"It was a great game. After that first touchdown they was on a roll."

"I got to watch some of not a lot we had a tourney yesterday and didn't get home till late."

"I think it was great, they came in handled business like they were suppose to both offense and defense. Great win."

"It was great, secondary handled business and came up with some big plays."

"I thought it was fantastic it reminded me of the Houston game because we are a 2nd half team and we did not let Cal score pretty much for the whole second half. I was amazed but next year we are gonna be so much more better on offense and defense I can't wait for 2024."

"It was great. I loved seeing some new starters ball out, and it was cool seeing some of the younger guys I met get some playing time too. Definitely can't forget the Red Raiders on the sidelines too! I heard them chanting all game, it was great to see how many fans traveled to the game."

"Couldn't be more fired up!"

"I loved it great win"

"It was a good game they deserve it"

"It was impressive and very fun to watch! Can't wait to get up there."

"It was fun to watch started off slow but whatever coach said said made them turn on a switch and it was fun to watch"

"Man it was awesome to see the guys having fun and Behren throwing the ball all over the field. I'm glad they finished the season on a high note and I'm ready to be on campus on work."