John Curtis (LA) linebacker Justin "Sensei" Horne - one of the most athletic prospects in the country - has decided to be a Red Raider following his weekend official visit to Texas Tech.

Horne was previously committed to Louisiana, where he initially pledged to back in September.

Horne also picked up an offer from Baylor last week. The Bears were hoping to get Horne on campus and/or make him wait until February to sign, now neither will happen. Horne is just the latest in a string of recruiting wins against the Big 12 rivals from Waco.

Other programs to have offered the 6-foot-2, 201 pound 'backer include Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, Troy, Tulane, UTSA and Vanderbilt.

As a senior Horne put up 144 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and 6 sacks, helping lead John Curtis to a Division I Select Louisiana State Championship.

Horne also competes in track & field, where he is a state champion in the 110 meter hurdles. Other events that Horne ran in the most recent season are the 60 meter dash, 60 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay.

Horne joins the 2023 Texas Tech class which already has commitments from linebackers John Curry and Miquel Dingle Jr.