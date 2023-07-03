Texas Tech's big recruiting weekend continued on Monday when Huntsville (TX) cornerback Isaiah Collins committed to the Red Raiders. He became the fourth commit and fourth defensive back for the Red Raiders secondary, which is excellent news for DB coach Marcel Yates.

Several things stood out about Tech and the Red Raider football program that helped Collins with his decision.

"Tech was overall what I was looking for. They have a nice community and I like the way they go about things over there."

At the time of his commitment Collins held 11 offers, including Arkansas State, Baylor Houston, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Sam Houston State, Texas Southern, Texas State, Tulane, and Utah. He was in Lubbock the weekend of June 23 for his official visit and has also taken officials to Oregon State and Utah.

Collins said he had a great time on his official visit at Texas Tech, from the photo shoot to the defensive meetings, the great food, and hanging out with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and the other players on the team.

"My official visit clinched it for me, because I was able to experience everything in person rather than just hearing about it from others."

Like many other Red Raider recruits, Collins is a two-sport athlete for the Hornets, as he also competes in track and field. He was named to the District 10-5A First Team after finishing the season with 49 tackles, five pass breakups, and forced fumble. He runs the 400 meters, 4X200 relay, and 4X400 relay in track, per his athletic.net page. At the 5A District 16 Track meet, he ran a season-best time of 50.42 in the 400 meters.

Collins becomes the 17th commitment for the Red Raiders 2024 class and the fourth in the last three days, joining Pearland's Ashton Hampton, Pflugerville Weiss' Peyton Morgan, and El Campo's Oliver Miles III.

Following Collins' pledge, Texas Tech's class ranked #28 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.