RedRaiderSports reached out to Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman to get his thoughts on one of the state's top prospects.

Klein tight end Mason Tharp has announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. The commitment lands Tharp as the fourth member to the 2021 recruiting class . The 6-foot-8, 230-pound prospect is also the second tight end this week to commit to Texas Tech, as Wichita Falls Rider tight end Jed Castles committed to the program on Tuesday.

"Tharp is a big-framed, well-rounded tight end prospect in what is a very talent-laden crop of tight ends in Texas for the Class of 2021. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Tharp sticks out on film like a sore thumb — and the Klein High School coaches use their versatile tight end in numerous roles to display his skill-set.”



"Tharp can be flexed out, play in the slot or line up as in-line tight end in a traditional setting. His distinct size advantage is a major element in his game as he towers over linebackers or defensive backs in coverage. Tharp makes a ton of contested catches and is a major asset in the red zone. He’s also a safety blanket for his quarterback when plays break down."

"Tharp managed 30 receptions for 523 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, which was good for 17.4 yards per catch. Part of that is due to his ability to make some plays in space. He’s also a willing blocker and displayed as much as a crack-blocker and paving running lanes with his long arms and ability to pull and move across the formation."

"The biggest areas for Tharp to improve would be his release off the line, his speed and ability to run routes. Without elite speed, Tharp needs to work on being a creative route-runner to generate some separation when he faces more athletic linebackers and safeties in the Big 12."