College Station cornerback A.J. Tisdell, one of the best in the state, was a top performer at the recent Rivals Camp Series in Dallas.

Tisdell has been a target for Joey McGuire and the rest of the staff since they arrived in Lubbock, and that interest has been reciprocated.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at Rivals Camp to catch up with Tisdell for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Tisdell announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 14th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

... Since then he has added scholarship offers from Baylor, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, Buffalo, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Utah State, Wisconsin and SMU.

... Tisdell has visited Lubbock twice in recent months, first for the late November game vs Oklahoma State and returning in January for Junior Day.

... As a junior, Tisdell was credited with 48 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups. Following the season he was named District 8-5A 1st Team.

Rivals camp goals: "I'm trying to get that MVP spot and show everybody that I can move, my speed, my quickness and agility to guard the best receivers out here."

Overall recruitment: "I like the attention because I've been working for this for 11 years, I've been playing football since I was six and I feel like I deserve it."

Texas Tech junior day visit: "What stands out to me is the coaches. Their love that they give to you means a lot to me. Also seeing the facilities, the fans, the atmosphere. On my visit we got to go to a basketball game. It's good.

I talk to coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (Ryan) Conry. Those are the two coaches I talk to right now. Me and coach Conry, we text like every week."