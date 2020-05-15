For College of San Mateo tight end Jason Lloyd, his offer from Texas Tech couldn't have come at a better time. Listed as a 2021 recruit, Lloyd is actually immediately eligible and his offer from the Red Raiders is for this season.

In contact with the coaching staff for over a month now, Lloyd finally heard the good news he had been waiting for from head coach Matt Wells, tight end coach Luke Wells and the rest of the staff.

"So I've been talking to Texas Tech for over a month now and through that time I've build relationships with a lot of their coaching staff. Coach Yost the offensive coordinator, coach Matt Wells the head coach, coach Luke Wells the tight end coach, coach Filani the outside receivers coach. They've all called me but Luke Wells I would speak to regularly, every week for the past month or so.

It was a couple times a week, Facetime's, very personal. We've talked about football, we've talked about what we're doing, what our plans are, just life so that relationship built really good.

The message from the coaches, I just got off the phone with Matt Wells when he extended the offer, and they want me there this fall, in Lubbock. They need a tight end now, as soon as they can open up for organized stuff in Texas they want me there."

Should Lloyd choose the Red Raiders, he would come into a tight end room that currently includes returning senior Travis Koontz, redshirt freshman Simon Gonzalez and incoming true freshman John Holcomb among others. That opportunity to see the field early is a major selling point for Lloyd.

"So they mentioned that they have one returning senior and they have a lot of redshirt freshman and incoming guys but they really need a guy that has experience playing tight end this fall. Their offense goes at such a fast tempo that if I was the No. 1 tight end I'd be playing 55% of the game, and if I was the No. 2 I'd be playing about 45% of the snaps every game. It's not because someone is better than the other but it's because they're so fast tempo that they need the bodies at the tight end position.

I'd come in competing. I believe I'd come in at the No. 2 spot to start out and I'd be fighting for that No. 1 or put in a position to fight for that spot. But either way I'd get there and compete."