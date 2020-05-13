The Texas Tech coaches keep adding to their roster, the latest commitment coming from former Colgate grad transfer safety Kyan Brumfield. Brumfield graduates from Colgate after just three years this month, and will have two seasons to play in Lubbock. He will be a walk on to start his Red Raider career.

Brumfield's recruitment to Texas Tech was headlined by head coach Matt Wells and Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson.

Contact with coaches: "I've been in contact with coach Wells. He called me last night and we talked about how Texas Tech is where I wanted to be. I've also been talking with the recruiting coordinator, coach Pehrson. They've both been talking to me and going home to Texas, I went to high school in San Antonio, so Texas Tech is a school I was looking at. I love the heat, I love how football means more down there. So that's really what led me to Texas Tech."

Fit in the defense: "That's what Coach Wells talked to me a little bit about last night. He said they see me playing on special teams and competing to play everywhere on defense. So really I'm just hoping to come in and compete to play wherever, just get on the field. I know they have a lot of great athletes there already so I'm up for the challenge."

Strengths as a player: "My IQ is definitely my best ability, it makes up for everything else. I've been around the game since I was born. My dad played football, arena wise and also at Utah State at the FBS level. He's also coached since I was three years old. So just knowing what's going to happen in the play, being able to have great football instincts helps me a lot. Just being willing to do the things most people aren't, like block and things that don't get the limelight."