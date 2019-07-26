Douglas Coleman has seen a significant boost in his role on the Texas Tech defense this offseason. The senior from Zachary (LA.) opened up about working with this new coaching staff and what he expects from himself on the field in 2019.

Coleman enters the new year with a presence of leadership and experience, which will only help in Keith Patterson's transition as the Red Raider defensive coordinator.

Coleman said he sees himself alongside Broderick Washington and Jordyn Brooks as three of the most established leaders on the 806-D.

"I think I'll play a bigger role this year," Coleman said. "I mean I've only been playing DB for a few years now so it was a transition for me. There were times where it was too fast for me to control and handle but now I'm up to speed and I'm ready to go."

Coleman said he was strictly a receiver during his high school career at Zachary High in Louisiana. While in high school, Coleman clinched two-time Class 5A first team All-State and Louisiana Sportswriters All-State selections.

His new coaches, including leading man Matt Wells and Patterson, have previously said Coleman is one of the standout players in practice.

Wells referred to Coleman as a player he recognized immediately following his arrival on campus.

"Honestly, it just took hours of practice to switch sides," Coleman said. "It's hard to train to go forward all your life then to flip it and go backwards. I had to retrain my motor skills to be a DB. With me doing that y skill level has improved."

Coleman said this new coaching staff showed up and filled right in. He mentioned the term "replacing" but was cautious of his meaning. He pointed out the departure of the previous staff but followed it up by saying the new coaches have been doing this already. He added, "they're consistent with what they say and how they treat us. I respect each and everyone one of them. I'm just ready to play football with them."

DB coach Julius "Juice" Brown and safeties coach Kerry Cooks work with Coleman daily. Coleman can see playing time at nickel, safety or corner each day in practice. He said he would line up wherever the team needs him. With some holes at safety, Coleman said right now it's a three-man rotation between himself, Thomas Leggett and Adrian Frye.

Those decisions will all be made up by coach Juice and Cooks, who have made a mark on Coleman already.

"I'll just tell you, coach Juice has the juice. He's a really good teacher. He's not going to just yell at you. He's going to correct you until you get it and move on. Coach Cooks – that's my guy. That's my personal position coach. He's been to the NFL so he can tell me what I need to know and how to get there."