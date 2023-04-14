One of the deepest groups across the Texas Tech football roster, the tight end room has spent the spring making major improvements.Following the Red Raiders’ spring practice Thursday, tight ends coach Josh Cochran, along with Baylor Cupp and Jayden York spoke to the media about what the group has been focusing on the most in training. Here are the takeaways from those discussions:

Josh Cochran

On the involvement of Mason Tharp, who has been non-contact throughout spring:

“He’s getting a lot of reps, he’s in that non-contact jersey. But that’s really from the perspective of Coach McGuire’s philosophy, our staff's philosophy, we’re going to take care of our guys. We know what he can do, we know he’s shown it last year, and we’re just playing it safe and taking care of our guys. He’s still getting a lot of reps, we get a report of the player load and how many yards they’re running and he’s up there with the other guys. He’s getting just as much work as everybody.”

On who has shown the most improvement:

“That’s a tough question, they’re all doing a really good job. Baylor Cupp has done a phenomenal job in terms of run blocking from when he got here last spring to now. He’s kind of gotten a mindset of that he’s okay dominating the guy in front of him. That’s normal to him now. Then Jayden York is another guy. I’ve been extremely excited about the progress he’s making and just his ability to make plays in the pass game.”

On the importance of getting Henry Teeter back for another year:

“Teeter is The Brand. I mean, he is a guy that he’s as tough as anyone, he’s going to work as hard as anyone and he’s going to compete as much as anyone. So having him, right, he’s like the glue to my room. The leadership that he brings in, not just to the tight end room, but really to the entire team, guys just feed off his energy. He’s a guy that’s always going to crack a joke and people just love being around him. We were really excited to get him back and it’s kind of given him a perspective of making this last one a fun one.”



