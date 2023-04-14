Cochran, TEs putting trust, dominance at focal point
One of the deepest groups across the Texas Tech football roster, the tight end room has spent the spring making major improvements.Following the Red Raiders’ spring practice Thursday, tight ends coach Josh Cochran, along with Baylor Cupp and Jayden York spoke to the media about what the group has been focusing on the most in training. Here are the takeaways from those discussions:
Josh Cochran
On the involvement of Mason Tharp, who has been non-contact throughout spring:
“He’s getting a lot of reps, he’s in that non-contact jersey. But that’s really from the perspective of Coach McGuire’s philosophy, our staff's philosophy, we’re going to take care of our guys. We know what he can do, we know he’s shown it last year, and we’re just playing it safe and taking care of our guys. He’s still getting a lot of reps, we get a report of the player load and how many yards they’re running and he’s up there with the other guys. He’s getting just as much work as everybody.”
On who has shown the most improvement:
“That’s a tough question, they’re all doing a really good job. Baylor Cupp has done a phenomenal job in terms of run blocking from when he got here last spring to now. He’s kind of gotten a mindset of that he’s okay dominating the guy in front of him. That’s normal to him now. Then Jayden York is another guy. I’ve been extremely excited about the progress he’s making and just his ability to make plays in the pass game.”
On the importance of getting Henry Teeter back for another year:
“Teeter is The Brand. I mean, he is a guy that he’s as tough as anyone, he’s going to work as hard as anyone and he’s going to compete as much as anyone. So having him, right, he’s like the glue to my room. The leadership that he brings in, not just to the tight end room, but really to the entire team, guys just feed off his energy. He’s a guy that’s always going to crack a joke and people just love being around him. We were really excited to get him back and it’s kind of given him a perspective of making this last one a fun one.”
Jayden York
On how he has progressed through the spring:
“I feel like it started with the offseason. I had a really good offseason in the weight room, lifted, and ran hard. On the football field it just transferred over. I feel like I am much bigger and stronger than last year. More time with Cochran made my blocking technique better, made my blocking skills better. Just being in the offense again, it’s the second year in the offense and this is easier because everything just comes easier.”
Baylor Cupp
On the key in finding consistency for the whole TE room:
“Well, I think trust is a big thing. In the spring, we’ve developed in the playbook, our technique, our assignments and everything. So not only the coaches, but the quarterbacks are gaining that trust. We’re kind of becoming one of those positions that has trust and they can look to.”
On what he has improved on and what he needs to continue improving on:
“I feel like I’ve really improved on just the intelligence knowing the playbook. Knowing the little details, the little details of that kind of stuff has really helped me and kind of helped others next to me to play faster… And then what I need to work on, I’ve been really focusing on it this spring, being more dominant in the pass game. Being someone the quarterbacks can look to, throw it to when everyone’s covered and they just throw it up and have that trust and connection.”
Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.