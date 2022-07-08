Coaching Snapshot pres. by Open Door FA: Texas Tech coach Craig Snider

Craig Snider was hired in June by Kirby Hocutt to lead the Red Raider softball program after some down years since the departure of Adrian Gregory in 2020.

Snider takes over the program following the firing of Sami Ward on May 1. Texas Tech went 22-27 on the year and 5-13 in Big 12 Conference play.

Snider arrives in Lubbock following a three-year stint at Texas A&M where he was the lead assistant and hitting coach. According to a Texas Tech Athletics release, he's spent 21 years as an assistant including stops in Oklahoma, Florida State and Texas A&M.

"When we started this search, we wanted to find a coach who would develop our softball program into an annual contender in the Big 12 Conference and a contender in the NCAA Tournament. We've found just that in Craig Snider," Hocutt said in the release. "Coach Snider has helped build a winning culture his entire career and has done so the right way. We look forward to many years of success under coach Snider's watch, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Lubbock."

Snider was on the 2018 Florida State coaching staff that won the national title that year. According to the release, Snider helped the Seminoles win 11 combined regular season and tournament ACC championships, seven NCAA Super Regionals and three College World Series appearances with the title peaking his Florida State career.

Per the Texas Tech Athletics website, Snider is from Franklin, Kentucky, and is a 2004 graduate of Centenary.

