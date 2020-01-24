News More News
football

Coaches on the road

Ben Golan
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

With the open contact period fully underway, the Texas Tech coaches were out on the road this week to see some potential 2020 additions, including priority tight end Brandon Frazier, but mainly to start recruiting the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Who are some prospects they could have been looking at? We take a look.

OL coach Steve Farmer and RB coach DeAndre Smith went by Manor high school to check in with 2020 signee Tahj Brooks. They also checked out the following prospects...

WR coach Joel Filani went by John Tyler HS, most likely checking in on 2023 wideout Montrell Wade who already holds three Power 5 offers early on.

TE's coach Luke Wells stopped by Independence HS in Frisco, home of 2021 3-star tight end Elijah Arroyo among others.

The coaches also stopped by Texas High School this week, where 4-star linebacker Clayton Smith plays his high school ball.

Head coach Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson went to Rider high school in Wichita Falls. Rider has two players who hold offers from Tech in DE E'Maurion Banks and LB Jacob Rodriguez. Both prospects will be in Lubbock for Junior Day this weekend.

Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost went right down the road to Monterey. They could have been checking in on 6-foot-5 wideout Jacory Mooring and 2022 linebacker Jaden Hilliard, who will be visiting this weekend for Junior Day.

RB coach DeAndre Smith stopped by Lindale HS, home to RB Jordan Jenkins who holds an offer from Texas Tech.

WR's coach Joel Filani stopped by Pleasant Grove, where a trio of talented defensive lineman play their ball...

Matt Wells and David Yost made a trip to Lone Star high school in Frisco, TX, where intriguing 6-foot-8 offensive tackle Jaiden Jones plays.

