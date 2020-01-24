Coaches on the road
With the open contact period fully underway, the Texas Tech coaches were out on the road this week to see some potential 2020 additions, including priority tight end Brandon Frazier, but mainly to start recruiting the 2021 and 2022 classes.
Who are some prospects they could have been looking at? We take a look.
Thank you @CoachFarmerTTU and @coachDLSmith1 from @TexasTechFB for coming to @ManorSeniorHS today 🏈Great having you here !!@CoachSwain05 @just_tahj @CheNwabuko1 @d_lemear7 @datboiired9 @ManorISD @Manor_Sports pic.twitter.com/KqEsvXJlXx— James Keller (@Coach_Keller) January 23, 2020
OL coach Steve Farmer and RB coach DeAndre Smith went by Manor high school to check in with 2020 signee Tahj Brooks. They also checked out the following prospects...
Thanks @TexasTechFB for visiting with @RicklanHolmes about our College Football Prospects, they are excited to get to know more about your school & football program. #StraightLineRecruiting#LionsPride #JTD #TTP #GetNoticed #RecruitJTFootball pic.twitter.com/dyCGNBcApd— John Tyler Lions Football 🦁🏈 (@JTHSFootball) January 23, 2020
WR coach Joel Filani went by John Tyler HS, most likely checking in on 2023 wideout Montrell Wade who already holds three Power 5 offers early on.
Thanks @coachlukewells for stopping by IHS and checking out our student/athletes. It means a lot to our kids and program! #wreckem pic.twitter.com/ckOdZHOGoI— Independence Knights (@IHSKnightsFB) January 22, 2020
TE's coach Luke Wells stopped by Independence HS in Frisco, home of 2021 3-star tight end Elijah Arroyo among others.
Excited about these College programs coming through Texas High to look at our kids! Always great to see people recruiting the Tigers! #PTK pic.twitter.com/DVTbVakw2Q— TigerFootball 🏈 (@THighFootball) January 22, 2020
The coaches also stopped by Texas High School this week, where 4-star linebacker Clayton Smith plays his high school ball.
🟡 ⚫🏈Great to see @TTUCoachWells and @coachp_TTU from @TexasTechFB on campus. #gunsup 🏈🔴⚫ #ROHO #ROHOnation pic.twitter.com/2FUtvS7P2k— Rider Football (@raiderfball) January 23, 2020
Head coach Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson went to Rider high school in Wichita Falls. Rider has two players who hold offers from Tech in DE E'Maurion Banks and LB Jacob Rodriguez. Both prospects will be in Lubbock for Junior Day this weekend.
Thank you coach Wells and coach Yost for coming by Monterey today! pic.twitter.com/Ee9FzGt3TT— Wayne Hutchinson (@coachutch) January 21, 2020
Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost went right down the road to Monterey. They could have been checking in on 6-foot-5 wideout Jacory Mooring and 2022 linebacker Jaden Hilliard, who will be visiting this weekend for Junior Day.
We always love to see our guy @coachDLSmith1 from @TexasTechFB Thanks for coming by today! #StraightLineRecruiting #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/zC2pwD7XsD— Chris Cochran (@Coach_Cochran) January 21, 2020
RB coach DeAndre Smith stopped by Lindale HS, home to RB Jordan Jenkins who holds an offer from Texas Tech.
Thanks so much to @CoachFilaTTU from @TexasTechFB for stopping by to recruit the Hawks today! @joshgibson_pg #StraightLineRecruiting #RecruitPG pic.twitter.com/v3VUnQjsx8— Pleasant Grove Football (@PGHawkFootball) January 21, 2020
WR's coach Joel Filani stopped by Pleasant Grove, where a trio of talented defensive lineman play their ball...
Newest @TexasTechFB recruit! Thank you @CoachYost @TTUCoachWells for coming by! @LSHS_FBRecruits #StraightLineRecruiting pic.twitter.com/neLCkr6Gfh— Jeff Rayburn (@CoachJRayburn) January 23, 2020
Matt Wells and David Yost made a trip to Lone Star high school in Frisco, TX, where intriguing 6-foot-8 offensive tackle Jaiden Jones plays.