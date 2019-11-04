Another bye week could not have come at another better time for the Red Raiders, especially since they are still winless on the road this season and have some bumps and bruises on the defensive end. And what a better way to come off the bye than heading to Morgantown with an early-morning date with the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are also 3-5 including 1-4 in conference play. With a four-game stretch on the horizon, this time of the schedule is primetime for the Red Raiders to get back on the horse and ride the road to getting bowl eligible.

Hear from OC Coach Yost

Offensive coordinator David Yost talks to the media inside the indoor practice facility Monday afternoon. (Billy Watson | Red Raider Sports)

Tech offensive coordinator David Yost talked to the media today about how critical the bye week was, almost similar to how the pre-conference bye week was. Yost said, “A definite disappointment, we came up short (against Kansas), we had our opportunities in that, but we got to take advantage of those and find a way to win those games. We didn’t (that one), and they did. So, what we got to do is get the next one. So, the bye week was good." "We just a little jump start on West Virginia that way, but we also got a lot of kind of reps and kind of mini-scrimmages in that for some of the young guys but actually some of the older guys too who need more reps and haven’t played as much in games and maybe will play more in games now because of whatever injuries and depth chart changes…” Yost said it had been a good week to get the legs back under some guys and get healthy as well. Head coach Matt Wells had mentioned in the Big 12 Teleconference early Monday morning the bye week helped build a “renewed focus and energy” for the four-game stretch coming up starting with the Mountaineers Saturday morning. Yost talked about the pressure that West Virginia was able to bring to Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer on the Thursday night game last week, which included eight sacks. The challenge for Tech’s offense will be presented at the offensive line to defend quarterback Jett Duffey from those potential deadly defensive state. Yost said they are multiple up front, “They’re very active, 56— the nose guard— is good as a nose guard as we face. If he doesn’t get the tackle-for-loss, he’s causing it, and he’s a real disruptive force, and we got to handle that, and we’ve played some good ones this year, and our guys have done a nice job. So, it’s a good challenge to them to keep our quarterback clean, keep up upright and everything.” Yost would also like to see more consistency in the receiving core, as the outsides and insides have been the either dominant prop in varying games.

KP and his defense

Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson has kept his defense up-and-going, even helping spark who is now the leader in the country in interceptions, cornerback Douglas Coleman. The same topic was discussed with Patterson as far as how time critical the bye week came, saying it was right on time. Patterson continued saying it was good for the athletes to get away from the tough loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Moreover, Patterson called it a tough loss, especially going into the fourth quarter in Lawrence with the lead. “The kids took it extremely hard. So, I do think the bye has been really good for us. I mean, we got a renewed spirit. Felt like today got away from them a little bit. Truly, it gave us the time to evaluate some things that we were doing and just getting back to the fundamentals.” Patterson continued answering the staff evaluates what they call, from down-and-distances to formations. KP praised linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is now on a couple watch-lists nationally. “I don’t know if there’s been anyone in the country who really has improved probably as much as Jordyn,” Patterson said. “He deserves everything that he’s been getting. He’s put in the time, comes over and sees me every single day, and we got through the game plan. So, he’s just doing a great job of preparation." "Again, I think he deserves everything that he’s getting. When you look at him, he is a complete linebacker: a guy who can cover, he can blitz, he’s explosive, he’s a great run-stopper, really doesn’t have a lot of deficiencies as a linebacker. To me, he’s the complete linebacker, epitomizes everything that the award stands for.” Part of making a defensive unit ineffective is what has been going on in the secondary for the Red Raiders, which is lack of depth. Patterson said it is like revolving doors (like from the Oklahoma State or Baylor games), saying there are different people out on the field. Patterson said he won’t lie and obviously the blame will fall on him, but it is frustrating, saying the Kansas game was the culmination of it. As far as penalties, Patterson said they have done a good job limiting the calls compared to last season. In addition, the defense has only allowed 24 first quarter points this season, which is mathematically stunning, 3 points per 1st quarter per game. Patterson said as soon as something goes wrong including a penalty or even a busted coverage, explosive plays occur, and that is exactly what they have to improve and get better at covering and protecting. Patterson said he is working hard to create a mindset and try to fix his defensive unit.

