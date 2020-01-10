Texas Tech announced the hire of Todd Orlando as the team's assistant head coach/linebackers on January 8th. What should Red Raider fans know about Orlando as he joins the program?

Social media: @CoachTOrlando

Position: Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers

Top performer in 2019: Joseph Ossai - 90 tackles, 5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 INT

Bio in 200 characters or less: Orlando, who has spent the last 3 seasons as Texas' defensive coordinator, has worked under Matt Wells before, spending the 2013-14 seasons at Utah State.