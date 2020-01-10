Coach Snapshot: Todd Orlando
Texas Tech announced the hire of Todd Orlando as the team's assistant head coach/linebackers on January 8th. What should Red Raider fans know about Orlando as he joins the program?
Todd Orlando
Social media: @CoachTOrlando
Position: Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers
Top performer in 2019: Joseph Ossai - 90 tackles, 5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 INT
Bio in 200 characters or less: Orlando, who has spent the last 3 seasons as Texas' defensive coordinator, has worked under Matt Wells before, spending the 2013-14 seasons at Utah State.
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Alma mater: University of Wisconsin
Career timeline:
2017-19: Texas, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2015-16: Houston, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2013-14: Utah State, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2011-12: Florida International, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2005-10: UConn, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
1999-04: UConn, Inside Linebackers
1996-98: Penn, Linebackers
1995: Fox Chapel High School (Penn.), Defensive Coordinator
1994: Central Catholic High School (Penn.), Defensive Coordinator