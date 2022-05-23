Coach Snapshot: Steve Green

Texas Tech is hiring former South Plains College head coach Steve Green as an assistant coach for men's basketball. What should Red Raider fans know about Green as he joins the program?

Social media: N/A

Position: Assistant coach

Career Record: 705-192 (.785) in his career as a head coach including 567-162 (.777) at South Plains College.

Position in 2021/22: South Plains College Head Coach

Top performer in 2021/22: Guard Kieves "Deuce" Turner - 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game

Bio: Green, a three-time NJCAA National Champion as a head coach, comes over to Texas Tech after spending the previous 23 seasons at South Plains College. In his distinguished career he's also been a head coach at Howard College and Midland College, along with an assistant at San Diego State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.