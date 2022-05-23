Coach Snapshot: Steve Green
Texas Tech is hiring former South Plains College head coach Steve Green as an assistant coach for men's basketball. What should Red Raider fans know about Green as he joins the program?
Steve Green
Social media: N/A
Position: Assistant coach
Career Record: 705-192 (.785) in his career as a head coach including 567-162 (.777) at South Plains College.
Position in 2021/22: South Plains College Head Coach
Top performer in 2021/22: Guard Kieves "Deuce" Turner - 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game
Bio: Green, a three-time NJCAA National Champion as a head coach, comes over to Texas Tech after spending the previous 23 seasons at South Plains College. In his distinguished career he's also been a head coach at Howard College and Midland College, along with an assistant at San Diego State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Hometown: Miami, Oklahoma
Alma mater: Oklahoma Christian University
Career timeline:
2022: Texas Tech, Assistant Coach
2000-2022: South Plains College, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
1999-2000: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Asst. Men’s Basketball Coach
1994-1999: San Diego State University, Asst. Men’s Basketball Coach & Recruiting Coordinator
1991-1994: Midland College, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
1988-1991: Howard College, Head Men’s Basketball Coach