Advertisement
Published Jan 7, 2025
Coach Snapshot: Safeties coach Rob Greene
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced the hiring of Tulane's Rob Greene as the programs new safeties coach on January 3rd.

"Coach Greene has a strong familiarity with Coach Wood and our new defensive scheme, making him a perfect fit to join our staff," McGuire said. "He has significant experience as both a defensive backs coach and as a defensive coordinator both from his time at Wofford and at Tulane. We're excited to welcome him and his family to Texas Tech."

What should Red Raider fans know about Greene as he joins the program?

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Rob Greene

Social media: @CoachRGreene

Position: Safeties Coach

Position in 2024: Tulane Defensive Analyst/Safeties

Bio: As a wide receiver at Wofford from 2010-13, Greene helped lead the Terriers to three NCAA FCS playoff appearances with two Southern Conference titles.

Greene began his coaching career as a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers at North Greenville University in 2015 before moving to the opposite side of the ball as a defensive graduate assistant at Pittsburgh in 2016.

Since then he has made stops Wofford (2017-22) and Tulane (2023-24), alternating between coaching cornerbacks, defensive backs and safeties.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Hometown: Spartanburg, SC

Alma mater: Wofford

Career timeline:

2024: Tulane, Defensive Analyst (Safeties)

2023: Tulane, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

2022L Wofford, Co-Defensive Coordinator (Secondary)

2020-21: Wofford, Defensive Coordinator (Safeties)

2018-19: Wofford, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

2017: Wofford, Assistant Coach (Cornerbacks)

2016: Pittsburgh, Defensive Graduate Assistant

2015: North Greenville University, Graduate Assistant (Wide Receivers)