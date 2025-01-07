Coach Snapshot: Safeties coach Rob Greene

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced the hiring of Tulane's Rob Greene as the programs new safeties coach on January 3rd.

"Coach Greene has a strong familiarity with Coach Wood and our new defensive scheme, making him a perfect fit to join our staff," McGuire said. "He has significant experience as both a defensive backs coach and as a defensive coordinator both from his time at Wofford and at Tulane. We're excited to welcome him and his family to Texas Tech."

What should Red Raider fans know about Greene as he joins the program?