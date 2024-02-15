Coach Snapshot: Offensive Line Coach Clay McGuire
Per multiple reports, Texas Tech has hired Washington State's Clay McGuire to replace Stephen Hamby as offensive line coach, who was let go earlier in February.
McGuire heads back to Lubbock to join head coach Joey McGuire's staff after previously spending time in Lubbock as a Texas Tech graduate and spent ample time under legendary head coach Mike Leach.
McGuire returns to Lubbock after spending seven seasons in Pullman over two stints that included stops at East Carolina and USC.
What should Tech fans know about the newest coach hire for the Red Raiders?
Clay McGuire
Social Media: @ClayMcGuireWSU
Position: Offensive Line Coach
Position in 2022: Offensive Line Coach at Washington State
Bio: "He had spent four seasons on the Texas Tech staff, but the 2009 campaign however, marked his first heading the running backs corps - a position he lettered in for four years. His move to the backfield followed service as special teams coordinator in 2008, an offensive graduate assistant in 2007 and a video intern in 2006. McGuire’s three primary running backs, which included two freshmen, all averaged over 5.0 yards a carry in 2009. Junior Baron Batch was Texas Tech’s offensive MVP after racking up a team-high 1,279 all-purpose yards - 884 on the ground, 395 receiving - and 15 touchdowns. He assumed the special teams coordinator role early in 2007 on an interim basis, after McNeill moved over to the defensive coordinator position before the fifth game. The special teams units responded to McGuire immediately when he took over in 2007 as the punt team thwarted any attempt at return opportunities for the opposition. Tech opponents averaged a mere 6.7 yards per return and returned only 18 of 30 punts. The kickoff coverage unit was also second in the Big 12.McGuire appeared in 45 games at the H-Back position for the Red Raiders during the course of four seasons from 2000 to 2004. A big, physical player, he was noted for his effectiveness as a blocker in Tech’s offense, and also factored into the passing game, catching 32 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns during his career. McGuire earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas Tech in 2004 before following with a master’s in secondary education in 2007." - Washington State Athletics
Hometown: Crane, Texas
Alma Mater: Texas Tech
Career Timeline:
2006: Video Intern, Texas Tech
2007: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Texas Tech
2008: Special Team's Coordinator, Texas Tech
2009: Running Backs Coach, Texas Tech
2010-11: Running Backs Coach & Special Team's Coordinator, East Carolina
2012-17: Offensive Line Coach, Washington State
2018: Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach, Texas Tech
2019-20: Offensive Line Coach, Texas State
2021: Offensive Line Coach, USC
2022-2023: Offensive Line Coach, Washington State