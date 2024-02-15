Per multiple reports, Texas Tech has hired Washington State's Clay McGuire to replace Stephen Hamby as offensive line coach, who was let go earlier in February.

McGuire heads back to Lubbock to join head coach Joey McGuire's staff after previously spending time in Lubbock as a Texas Tech graduate and spent ample time under legendary head coach Mike Leach.

McGuire returns to Lubbock after spending seven seasons in Pullman over two stints that included stops at East Carolina and USC.

What should Tech fans know about the newest coach hire for the Red Raiders?