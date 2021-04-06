RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Mark Adams

Coach Snapshot: Mark Adams
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced the hire of Mark Adams as the men's basketball head coach on April 5th. What should Red Raider fans know about Adams as he takes over the program?
Red Raider Nation - your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams. Press conference tomorrow. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Bk32ArxxQk— Kirby Hocutt (@kirbyhocutt) April 6, 2021
Mark Adams
Social media: @CoachAdams_TTU
Position: Head Coach
Career Record: 554-244 (.694) in 23 seasons
Position in 2020/21: Texas Tech Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
Top performer in 2020/21: Forward Tyreek Smith - led team with 90.5 defensive rating, 11.5 rebounds per 40 minutes and 3.4 blocks per 40 minutes
Bio: Adams, who has been a head coach for 23 seasons at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist, West Texas A&M, Texas-Pan American and Howard College, became the 18th head coach in Texas Tech history after spending the previous five (5) seasons as an assistant in Lubbock. He is known as one of the better defensive minds in the country.
Mark Adams joins Double T Insider for his first interview as head coach!— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) April 6, 2021
Catch the full interview tonight after the introductory press conference on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/sNkzSibIBn
Hometown: Brownfield, TX
Alma mater: Texas Tech
Career timeline:
2021: Texas Tech, Head Coach
2016-21: Texas Tech, Associate Head Coach
2015-16: Little Rock, Assistant Coach
2013-15: Texas Tech, Director of Basketball Operations
2004-13: Howard College, Head Coach
1992-97: Texas-Pan American, Head Coach
1987-92: West Texas A&M, Head Coach
1983-87: Wayland Baptist, Head Coach
1981-82: Clarendon College, Head Coach