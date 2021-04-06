RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Mark Adams

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced the hire of Mark Adams as the men's basketball head coach on April 5th. What should Red Raider fans know about Adams as he takes over the program?

Social media: @CoachAdams_TTU

Position: Head Coach

Career Record: 554-244 (.694) in 23 seasons

Position in 2020/21: Texas Tech Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

Top performer in 2020/21: Forward Tyreek Smith - led team with 90.5 defensive rating, 11.5 rebounds per 40 minutes and 3.4 blocks per 40 minutes

Bio: Adams, who has been a head coach for 23 seasons at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist, West Texas A&M, Texas-Pan American and Howard College, became the 18th head coach in Texas Tech history after spending the previous five (5) seasons as an assistant in Lubbock. He is known as one of the better defensive minds in the country.