RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Krista Gerlich

Coach Snapshot: Krista Gerlich
Texas Tech announced the hire of Krista Gerlich as the women's basketball head coach on August 18th. What should Lady Raider fans know about Gerlich as she joins the program?
She's coming home.
Help us welcome @CoachGerlich as our new head coach!
Krista Gerlich
Social media: @CoachGerlich
Position: Head Coach
Career Record: 289-147 (.663) in 14 seasons
Position in 2019: UTA Head Coach
Top performer in 2019: Forward Marie Benson - 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game
Bio in 200 characters or less: Gerlich, who returns to Lubbock after a stellar playing career at TTU in the early 90's, has been a head coach since 2006, first at West Texas A&M before spending the last seven seasons at UTA.
Hometown: Spearman, TX
Alma mater: Texas Tech
Career timeline:
2020: Texas Tech, Head Coach
2013-2019: UT-Arlington, Head Coach
2006-13: West Texas A&M, Head Coach
2003-06: Texas Tech, Assistant Coach
1999-2000: Reagan HS, Head Girls’ Coach
1997-99: UTSA, Assistant Coach
1994-97: Taft HS, Head Girls’ Coach
1993-94: Lockney HS, Head Girls’ Coach