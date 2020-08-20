RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Krista Gerlich

Texas Tech announced the hire of Krista Gerlich as the women's basketball head coach on August 18th. What should Lady Raider fans know about Gerlich as she joins the program?

Social media: @CoachGerlich

Position: Head Coach

Career Record: 289-147 (.663) in 14 seasons

Position in 2019: UTA Head Coach

Top performer in 2019: Forward Marie Benson - 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game

Bio in 200 characters or less: Gerlich, who returns to Lubbock after a stellar playing career at TTU in the early 90's, has been a head coach since 2006, first at West Texas A&M before spending the last seven seasons at UTA.