 RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Krista Gerlich
basketball

Coach Snapshot: Krista Gerlich

Krista Gerlich
Krista Gerlich (Getty Images)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Texas Tech announced the hire of Krista Gerlich as the women's basketball head coach on August 18th. What should Lady Raider fans know about Gerlich as she joins the program?

Krista Gerlich

Social media: @CoachGerlich

Position: Head Coach

Career Record: 289-147 (.663) in 14 seasons

Position in 2019: UTA Head Coach

Top performer in 2019: Forward Marie Benson - 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game

Bio in 200 characters or less: Gerlich, who returns to Lubbock after a stellar playing career at TTU in the early 90's, has been a head coach since 2006, first at West Texas A&M before spending the last seven seasons at UTA.

Hometown: Spearman, TX

Alma mater: Texas Tech

Career timeline:

2020: Texas Tech, Head Coach

2013-2019: UT-Arlington, Head Coach

2006-13: West Texas A&M, Head Coach

2003-06: Texas Tech, Assistant Coach

1999-2000: Reagan HS, Head Girls’ Coach

1997-99: UTSA, Assistant Coach

1994-97: Taft HS, Head Girls’ Coach

1993-94: Lockney HS, Head Girls’ Coach

