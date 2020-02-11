Texas Tech announced the hire of Kevin Cosgrove as the team's linebackers coach on February 11th. What should Red Raider fans know about Cosgrove as he joins the program?

Social media: @coachcos25

Position: Linebackers coach

Position in 2019: LSU lead defensive analyst

Bio in 200 characters or less: Cosgrove, who has coached in college football since 1980, has been a defensive coordinator at three different Power 5 schools including stops at Wisconson, Nebraska and Minnesota.