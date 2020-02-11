News More News
Coach Snapshot: Kevin Cosgrove

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Texas Tech announced the hire of Kevin Cosgrove as the team's linebackers coach on February 11th. What should Red Raider fans know about Cosgrove as he joins the program?

Kevin Cosgrove

Social media: @coachcos25

Position: Linebackers coach

Position in 2019: LSU lead defensive analyst

Bio in 200 characters or less: Cosgrove, who has coached in college football since 1980, has been a defensive coordinator at three different Power 5 schools including stops at Wisconson, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Alma mater: Wisconsin Oshkosh

Career timeline:

2019: LSU, Lead defensive analyst

2015-18: New Mexico, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

2014: New Mexico, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

2012-13: New Mexico, Inside Linebackers

2011: Akron, Defensive Coordinator

2009-10: Minnesota, Co-Defensive Coordinator

2004-07: Nebraska, Defensive Coordinator

1995-03: Wisconsin, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

1990-94: Wisconsin, Linebackers

1989: Colorado State, Linebackers

1988: Southeast Missouri State, Defensive Coordinator

1983-87: Illinois, Linebackers

1983: Morehead State, Linebackers

1980-83: Illinois, Graduate Assistant

