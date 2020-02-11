Coach Snapshot: Kevin Cosgrove
Texas Tech announced the hire of Kevin Cosgrove as the team's linebackers coach on February 11th. What should Red Raider fans know about Cosgrove as he joins the program?
It's official🖊— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 11, 2020
Welcome to Lubbock, @coachcos25!
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/RuqEiA9RKX
Kevin Cosgrove
Social media: @coachcos25
Position: Linebackers coach
Position in 2019: LSU lead defensive analyst
Bio in 200 characters or less: Cosgrove, who has coached in college football since 1980, has been a defensive coordinator at three different Power 5 schools including stops at Wisconson, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Alma mater: Wisconsin Oshkosh
Career timeline:
2019: LSU, Lead defensive analyst
2015-18: New Mexico, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2014: New Mexico, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
2012-13: New Mexico, Inside Linebackers
2011: Akron, Defensive Coordinator
2009-10: Minnesota, Co-Defensive Coordinator
2004-07: Nebraska, Defensive Coordinator
1995-03: Wisconsin, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
1990-94: Wisconsin, Linebackers
1989: Colorado State, Linebackers
1988: Southeast Missouri State, Defensive Coordinator
1983-87: Illinois, Linebackers
1983: Morehead State, Linebackers
1980-83: Illinois, Graduate Assistant