On Wednesday, January 11th Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire announced the hiring of Justin "Juice" Johnson as the new wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to connect and inspire student-athletes to perform at their best, so he’ll be a tremendous addition to our staff. Our players will really enjoy the energy that he will bring each and every day to help push this program forward as we strive for a Big 12 Championship.”

What should Red Raider fans know about Johnson as he joins the program?