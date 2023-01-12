Coach Snapshot: Justin "Juice" Johnson
On Wednesday, January 11th Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire announced the hiring of Justin "Juice" Johnson as the new wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.
“We’re excited to welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to connect and inspire student-athletes to perform at their best, so he’ll be a tremendous addition to our staff. Our players will really enjoy the energy that he will bring each and every day to help push this program forward as we strive for a Big 12 Championship.”
What should Red Raider fans know about Johnson as he joins the program?
Justin Johnson
Social media: @COACHJUICE_
Position: Assistant Head Coach - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Position in 2022: Baylor Running Backs
Bio: As a player at Houston from 2008-2011, Johnson was an All-Conference wide receiver. Following his playing career, he quickly got into coaching with stops at Houston, Texas A&M and Kansas. Johnson was hired by Baylor in February 2020, where he crossed paths with then Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire.
Johnson is a bright football mind, seen by many in coaching circles as a potential offensive coordinator in the near future. He is also a very strong recruiter.
Hometown: Richardson, TX
Alma mater: Houston
Career timeline:
2023: Texas Tech, Assistant Head Coach - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2020-22: Baylor, Running Backs
2019: Houston, Running Backs
2018: Kansas, Wide Receivers
2016-17: Kansas, Offensive Analyst
2013: Texas A&M, Graduate Assistant
2012: Houston, Offensive Quality Control