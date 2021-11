Coach Snapshot: James Blanchard

During his introductory press conference, Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire announced the hiring of James Blanchard as the new Director of Player Personnel. What should Red Raider fans know about Blanchard as he joins the program?

Social media: @jkbtjc_53

Position: Director of Player Personnel

Position in 2021: Baylor Assistant AD for Football Scouting

Bio: Blanchard initially joined Matt Rhule's staff at Baylor in March 2019. He followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, where he was responsible for breaking down opponent film and evaluating potential free agents. After a season in the NFL he returned to Waco. Blanchard is known as an excellent talent evaluator and has great relationships throughout the state but especially in the "409", which covers the Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Galveston areas of Southeast Texas.