RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Darby Rich

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 07:08:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach Snapshot: Darby Rich

New Texas Tech Basketball strength coach Darby Rich
New Texas Tech Basketball strength coach Darby Rich (JOE RONDONE/THE COMMERCIAL APPEAL)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Per reports, Texas Tech is hiring former Memphis Men's basketball strength coach Darby Rich to the same position. What should Red Raider fans know about Rich as he joins the program?

Darby Rich

Social media: @CoachDarby_Rich

Position: Strength coach

Career Record: N/A

Position in 2020/21: Memphis Strength Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Landers Nolley II - 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game

Bio: Rich, who played college basketball at Alabama and won a couple SEC titles as a player, has been a strength coach for over 25 years including stops at Memphis, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, South Carolina and with the Dallas Cowboys among others.

Hometown: Greer, South Carolina

Alma mater: Alabama

Career timeline:

2021: Texas Tech, Strength Coach

2019-21: Memphis, Strength Coach

2011-18: Texas A&M, Sports Performance Coach

2004-09: Oklahoma, Strength and Conditioning Coach

2002-04: South Carolina, Strength Coach

2001-02: Dallas Cowboys, Strength and Conditioning Intern

1998-01: Sam Houston State, Assistant Coach

1994-98: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Assistant Coach/Strength Coach

