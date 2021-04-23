RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Darby Rich

Coach Snapshot: Darby Rich
Per reports, Texas Tech is hiring former Memphis Men's basketball strength coach Darby Rich to the same position. What should Red Raider fans know about Rich as he joins the program?
Darby Rich
Social media: @CoachDarby_Rich
Position: Strength coach
Career Record: N/A
Position in 2020/21: Memphis Strength Coach
Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Landers Nolley II - 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game
Bio: Rich, who played college basketball at Alabama and won a couple SEC titles as a player, has been a strength coach for over 25 years including stops at Memphis, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, South Carolina and with the Dallas Cowboys among others.
Hometown: Greer, South Carolina
Alma mater: Alabama
Career timeline:
2021: Texas Tech, Strength Coach
2019-21: Memphis, Strength Coach
2011-18: Texas A&M, Sports Performance Coach
2004-09: Oklahoma, Strength and Conditioning Coach
2002-04: South Carolina, Strength Coach
2001-02: Dallas Cowboys, Strength and Conditioning Intern
1998-01: Sam Houston State, Assistant Coach
1994-98: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Assistant Coach/Strength Coach