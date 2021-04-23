RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Darby Rich

Per reports, Texas Tech is hiring former Memphis Men's basketball strength coach Darby Rich to the same position. What should Red Raider fans know about Rich as he joins the program?

Social media: @CoachDarby_Rich

Position: Strength coach

Career Record: N/A

Position in 2020/21: Memphis Strength Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Landers Nolley II - 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game

Bio: Rich, who played college basketball at Alabama and won a couple SEC titles as a player, has been a strength coach for over 25 years including stops at Memphis, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, South Carolina and with the Dallas Cowboys among others.