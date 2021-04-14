RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Corey Williams

Per reports on April 14th, Texas Tech is hiring former Arkansas Men's basketball assistant Corey Williams as an assistant coach. What should Red Raider fans know about Williams as he joins the program?

#TexasTech is hiring assistant coach Corey Williams from Arkansas. Williams was previously at Stetson + Florida State, and won a ring as a player on the 1993 Bulls. Mark Adams has now filled two assistant positions on the staff between Barret Peery and Corey Williams #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/il48gTbPBU

Social media: @CoachWilliams12

Position: Assistant coach

Career Record: 58-133 (.303) in 6 seasons as Stetson head coach

Position in 2020/21: Arkansas Assistant Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Moses Moody - 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game

Bio: Williams, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State and won an NBA championship with the 1993 Chicago Bulls, has been a full time coach since the year 2000. He's spent time at Oral Roberts, Florida State and Arkansas as an assistant, sandwiched around his only stint as a head coach at Stetson from 2013-2019.