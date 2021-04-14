 RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Corey Williams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 18:10:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach Snapshot: Corey Williams

Corey Williams
Corey Williams (https://www.wholehogsports.com/)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Per reports on April 14th, Texas Tech is hiring former Arkansas Men's basketball assistant Corey Williams as an assistant coach. What should Red Raider fans know about Williams as he joins the program?

Corey Williams

Social media: @CoachWilliams12

Position: Assistant coach

Career Record: 58-133 (.303) in 6 seasons as Stetson head coach

Position in 2020/21: Arkansas Assistant Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Moses Moody - 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game

Bio: Williams, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State and won an NBA championship with the 1993 Chicago Bulls, has been a full time coach since the year 2000. He's spent time at Oral Roberts, Florida State and Arkansas as an assistant, sandwiched around his only stint as a head coach at Stetson from 2013-2019.

Hometown: Macon, Ga.

Alma mater: Oklahoma State

Career timeline:

2021: Texas Tech, Assistant Coach

2019-21: Arkansas, Assistant Coach

2013-19: Stetson, Head Coach

2007-13: Florida State, Assistant Coach

2000-07: Oral Roberts, Assistant Coach

1993-94: Oklahoma State, Student Assistant

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}