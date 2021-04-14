RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Corey Williams

Coach Snapshot: Corey Williams
Per reports on April 14th, Texas Tech is hiring former Arkansas Men's basketball assistant Corey Williams as an assistant coach. What should Red Raider fans know about Williams as he joins the program?
#TexasTech is hiring assistant coach Corey Williams from Arkansas. Williams was previously at Stetson + Florida State, and won a ring as a player on the 1993 Bulls.— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) April 14, 2021
Mark Adams has now filled two assistant positions on the staff between Barret Peery and Corey Williams #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/il48gTbPBU
Corey Williams
Social media: @CoachWilliams12
Position: Assistant coach
Career Record: 58-133 (.303) in 6 seasons as Stetson head coach
Position in 2020/21: Arkansas Assistant Coach
Top performer in 2020/21: Guard Moses Moody - 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game
Bio: Williams, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State and won an NBA championship with the 1993 Chicago Bulls, has been a full time coach since the year 2000. He's spent time at Oral Roberts, Florida State and Arkansas as an assistant, sandwiched around his only stint as a head coach at Stetson from 2013-2019.
Hometown: Macon, Ga.
Alma mater: Oklahoma State
Career timeline:
2021: Texas Tech, Assistant Coach
2019-21: Arkansas, Assistant Coach
2013-19: Stetson, Head Coach
2007-13: Florida State, Assistant Coach
2000-07: Oral Roberts, Assistant Coach
1993-94: Oklahoma State, Student Assistant