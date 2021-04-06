RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Barret Peery

Coach Snapshot: Barret Peery
Per reports on April 6th, Texas Tech is hiring former Portland State head coach Barret Peery as an associate head coach for men's basketball. What should Red Raider fans know about Peery as he joins the program?
RRS can confirm reports that former Portland State head coach Barret Peery will be joining the new #TexasTech Men’s Basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach #GunsUp #WreckEm— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) April 6, 2021
Barret Peery
Social media: @coachbpeery
Position: Associate head coach
Career Record: 63-57 (.525) in four (4) seasons as a Division I head coach. 178-30 (.855) in six (6) seasons as a junior college head coach.
Position in 2020/21: Portland State Head Coach
Top performer in 2020/21: Guard James "Monty" Scott - 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game
Bio: Peery, who played at Snow College and Southern Utah in the early 90's, has been a head coach in the junior college and DI ranks for a combined 10 seasons. He has also been an assistant at several stops, including Power 5 programs Utah and Arizona State.
Hometown: Payson, Utah
Alma mater: Southern Utah, 1996, BS Physical Education, Minor: Communications
Career timeline:
2021: Texas Tech, Associate Head Coach
2017-21: Portland State, Head Coach
2016-17: Santa Clara, Associate Head Coach
2014-15: Arizona State, Assistant Coach
2011-14: Indian Hills CC (IA), Head Coach
2008-11: Utah, Assistant Coach
2003-08: College of Southern Idaho, Head Coach (2005-08), Assistant Coach (2003-05)
2002-03: Portland State, Assistant Coach
1998-02: Southern Utah, Assistant Coach
1997-98: Utah Valley, Assistant Coach
1996-97: Snow College, Assistant Coach
1995-96: Southern Utah, Graduate Assistant Coach