RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Barret Peery

Barret Peery
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Per reports on April 6th, Texas Tech is hiring former Portland State head coach Barret Peery as an associate head coach for men's basketball. What should Red Raider fans know about Peery as he joins the program?

Social media: @coachbpeery

Position: Associate head coach

Career Record: 63-57 (.525) in four (4) seasons as a Division I head coach. 178-30 (.855) in six (6) seasons as a junior college head coach.

Position in 2020/21: Portland State Head Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard James "Monty" Scott - 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game

Bio: Peery, who played at Snow College and Southern Utah in the early 90's, has been a head coach in the junior college and DI ranks for a combined 10 seasons. He has also been an assistant at several stops, including Power 5 programs Utah and Arizona State.

Hometown: Payson, Utah

Alma mater: Southern Utah, 1996, BS Physical Education, Minor: Communications

Career timeline:

2021: Texas Tech, Associate Head Coach

2017-21: Portland State, Head Coach

2016-17: Santa Clara, Associate Head Coach

2014-15: Arizona State, Assistant Coach

2011-14: Indian Hills CC (IA), Head Coach

2008-11: Utah, Assistant Coach

2003-08: College of Southern Idaho, Head Coach (2005-08), Assistant Coach (2003-05)

2002-03: Portland State, Assistant Coach

1998-02: Southern Utah, Assistant Coach

1997-98: Utah Valley, Assistant Coach

1996-97: Snow College, Assistant Coach

1995-96: Southern Utah, Graduate Assistant Coach

