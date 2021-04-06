RedRaiderSports - Coach Snapshot: Barret Peery

Per reports on April 6th, Texas Tech is hiring former Portland State head coach Barret Peery as an associate head coach for men's basketball. What should Red Raider fans know about Peery as he joins the program?

RRS can confirm reports that former Portland State head coach Barret Peery will be joining the new #TexasTech Men’s Basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach #GunsUp #WreckEm 📸: https://t.co/RexMhdDRmG pic.twitter.com/2VS7zpXJRK

Social media: @coachbpeery

Position: Associate head coach

Career Record: 63-57 (.525) in four (4) seasons as a Division I head coach. 178-30 (.855) in six (6) seasons as a junior college head coach.

Position in 2020/21: Portland State Head Coach

Top performer in 2020/21: Guard James "Monty" Scott - 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game

Bio: Peery, who played at Snow College and Southern Utah in the early 90's, has been a head coach in the junior college and DI ranks for a combined 10 seasons. He has also been an assistant at several stops, including Power 5 programs Utah and Arizona State.