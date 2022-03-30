Coach Perry feels like “the luckiest coach in America” during spring ball

The Texas Tech football team hosted another spring ball practice open to the media on Tuesday.

After the practice, the running backs and special teams coach Kenny Perry, junior running back Tahj Brooks, senior running back Sarodorick Thompson and punter Austin McNamara were made available to the media.

Perry said he is excited about his running back room ahead of this season and believes that he has one of the most talented rooms in the nation.

“I’m probably the luckiest coach in America, I’ve got two really good running backs,” Perry said. “They’re helping our offense out by making plays every day.”

Thompson said that Perry is coaching them to be the best running back room in the country and echoed the sentiment of having lots of talent in the backfield.

“He just wants us to be the best running back room in the country,” Thompson said. “And honestly, I think we have the talent to do that, we just have to put in the work.”

Perry said that he wants Thompson and Brooks to step up and be better leaders in the locker room and he believes they have to this point of the season.

“I want Sarodorick to be a more vocal leader. Tahj is kind of getting there, he’s just young,” Perry said. “They practice hard and they’re helping the young kids out.”

Brooks also echoed that sentiment and said that he has been stepping up and is growing into himself with the new coaching staff.

“They are looking at me as a captain,” Brooks said. “The change gives you a greater good and they care about us.”

Brooks said it will be nice to have an experienced partner in the backfield in Thompson this season.

“We bounce off each other and give good feedback to each other,” Brooks said.

The first scrimmage of the season will be Saturday and both running backs said they want to find the endzone but Perry, above all else, wants the team to come out healthy.