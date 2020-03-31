Over the weekend, new Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones caught up with American Christian Academy (Alabama) corner Kamari Lassiter, a prospect he originally offered while coaching at Duke last year. What you need to know... ...Lassiter announced his offer from Duke on November 1st, 2019 ...the four-star prospect announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 29th, 2020 ...Lassiter now holds 19 offers from programs across the country, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State and others

Relationship with Coach Jones: "We already had a relationship while he was coaching at Duke, and he was recruiting me pretty hard there. He called me this weekend and told me they were offering. Coach told me there is a reason he took the position at Texas Tech and wants to start talking a lot more." Thoughts on Jones: "He is a strong willed man, and I think you kind of have to be that way in this college football industry. He stands firm in his beliefs, so I respect that about him." Meeting the head coach: "Coach Jones is scheduling a call to introduce me to the head coach, Matt Wells. He told me the head coach is very involved in recruiting and wants to meet me." Coaches like: "With Coach Jones, he mostly talks about my intelligence and understanding of the game as a defensive back. Coach told me that he doesn't choose or offer a guy that could not become a captain on the team. He sees me becoming one of his 'Cheetahs', that's what he calls it. A combination of the intelligence, speed, technique in one package."

Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech University ❗️❤️🐎 #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/vxk5DpquG8 — K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) March 30, 2020