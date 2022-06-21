Ever since picking up his offer from Texas Tech back on May 6th, Nick Fattig has been at the top of the wish list for the Red Raider coaches and it's easy to see why.

An Olympic weightlifter (Fattig will actually compete as a finalist in the National Olympic Championships in Las Vegas this weekend), Fattig has a 33.3 inch vertical and has been timed at a 4.81 40 yard dash. For an offensive lineman who checks in at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, it doesn't get much more athletic than that.

Fattig got to go on his official visit to Raiderland over the weekend where he had a good time connecting with Joey McGuire, Stephen Hamby and the rest of the staff.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, he also holds offers from Louisiana, Culver-Stockton, Northwestern State, Hutchinson Community College, North Texas, Navy, UTSA, Tulane, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Air Force, Army, UNLV, Yale, Saint Anselm, Princeton and Harvard.

... Following his junior season, Fattig was named Academic All-District, 1st Team All-County, 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-State.

Official visit at Texas Tech: "This was my very first time in Lubbock.

We were picked up from the airport and the first thing was we were taken to the Overton Hotel which is just a few blocks from the football field. It's a great hotel. We set up a little bit and then they took us out to eat dinner at Evie Mae's barbecue which is by far the best barbecue I've ever had.

I actually went with one of the players, his name is Caleb Rogers, he's a tackle. We hung out with him at his house and we chilled out for a bit. Then we went back to the hotel, slept in and woke up the next morning.