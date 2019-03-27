While defensive back targets of Texas Tech's were aplenty at Rivals Camp Dallas, targets at wide receiver were few and far between. One of the newest offers, Cibolo Steele wideout Daniel Jackson, made the trip to Coppell and really showed out against some of the top secondary players in the state.

Currently rated a 5.3 two-star receiver, Jackson made several nice catches on the day and will surely get his rating bumped in the next round of updates.

What you need to know...

... Jackson currently holds 13 total offers, including 7 Power 5 offers. Big 12 rivals Kansas and TCU are among his other offers.

... Texas Tech offered Jackson on March 5th, however wide receivers coach Joel Filani has been on Daniel for much longer than that. When Filani was at UNT he offered Jackson as well, way back in October 2018.