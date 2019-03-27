Tech WR target Daniel Jackson talks recruitment
While defensive back targets of Texas Tech's were aplenty at Rivals Camp Dallas, targets at wide receiver were few and far between. One of the newest offers, Cibolo Steele wideout Daniel Jackson, made the trip to Coppell and really showed out against some of the top secondary players in the state.
Currently rated a 5.3 two-star receiver, Jackson made several nice catches on the day and will surely get his rating bumped in the next round of updates.
What you need to know...
... Jackson currently holds 13 total offers, including 7 Power 5 offers. Big 12 rivals Kansas and TCU are among his other offers.
... Texas Tech offered Jackson on March 5th, however wide receivers coach Joel Filani has been on Daniel for much longer than that. When Filani was at UNT he offered Jackson as well, way back in October 2018.
Coach Joel Filani: "He's a good dude, a good person in general and I think he's an even better coach."
Top Priorities: Jackson says the main things he's looking for is a place that feels like home where he can take care of his business on and off the field.
2020 Cibolo Steele wide receiver and #TexasTech target Daniel Jackson (@xdanieljackson) at #Rivals3StripeCamp Dallas. Jackson holds 13 total offers including 7 from Power 5 schools #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/DOyY32fcyN— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019
Other schools: "Other schools I'm hearing the most from are TCU, I have the offer from Arizona State I just got the other day, and a lot of other schools like UTSA."
Visit plans: Daniel says that he would like to visit Texas Tech, he's just not sure when that would be yet. Right now he has visits planned to North Carolina, Arizona State and Kansas.
Commitment Timeline: The 6-foot-3, 190 pound wide receiver says that right now he plans on committing before the start of his senior season.
Rivals Camp: "Really I'm just trying to get some business done, trying to get a competitive edge, I haven't really competed a lot because I don't play 7-on-7 so just trying to get some things done out here."
Two #TexasTech targets going at it @RivalsCamp Dallas. Cibolo Steele WR Daniel Jackson (@xdanieljackson) with the one-handed snag with close coverage from The Colony CB Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Wrmx4TkqO7— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019