Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 10:26:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Tech WR target Daniel Jackson talks recruitment

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports.com
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

Tey6ootru239hwh2mkxk
Daniel Jackson at Rivals 3 Stripe Camp at Coppell HS
Matt Clare

While defensive back targets of Texas Tech's were aplenty at Rivals Camp Dallas, targets at wide receiver were few and far between. One of the newest offers, Cibolo Steele wideout Daniel Jackson, made the trip to Coppell and really showed out against some of the top secondary players in the state.

Currently rated a 5.3 two-star receiver, Jackson made several nice catches on the day and will surely get his rating bumped in the next round of updates.

What you need to know...

... Jackson currently holds 13 total offers, including 7 Power 5 offers. Big 12 rivals Kansas and TCU are among his other offers.

... Texas Tech offered Jackson on March 5th, however wide receivers coach Joel Filani has been on Daniel for much longer than that. When Filani was at UNT he offered Jackson as well, way back in October 2018.

"I've been talking to coach Filani back when he was at North Texas. He came over there to Texas Tech and recruited me even more when he got to Texas Tech. So our relationship is pretty good."
— Daniel Jackson

Coach Joel Filani: "He's a good dude, a good person in general and I think he's an even better coach."

Top Priorities: Jackson says the main things he's looking for is a place that feels like home where he can take care of his business on and off the field.

Other schools: "Other schools I'm hearing the most from are TCU, I have the offer from Arizona State I just got the other day, and a lot of other schools like UTSA."

Visit plans: Daniel says that he would like to visit Texas Tech, he's just not sure when that would be yet. Right now he has visits planned to North Carolina, Arizona State and Kansas.

Commitment Timeline: The 6-foot-3, 190 pound wide receiver says that right now he plans on committing before the start of his senior season.

Rivals Camp: "Really I'm just trying to get some business done, trying to get a competitive edge, I haven't really competed a lot because I don't play 7-on-7 so just trying to get some things done out here."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}