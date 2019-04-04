Texas Tech basketball and head coach Chris Beard have made history once again.

After winning the Big 12 Conference regular season title for the first time and making its first Final Four, Texas Tech is now home to the AP Coach of the Year.

On Thursday afternoon, Chris Beard was announced as the winner, which is his second coach of the year award in 2019. Beard previously won the Big 12 men's basketball Coach of the Year award as well. The AP Coach of the Year honor is also a program first.

For Beard, he becomes the first Big 12 coach to garner the title since Bill Self won it in 2016. Beard also becomes the first head coach from a school in Texas to win it since Guy Lewis was named coach of the year with Houston way back in 1983.

Chris Beard is one of four (#4To1) finalists for the Naismith College Coach of the Year, which will be announced on April 7. The other contestants for that award are Rick Barnes (Tennessee), Tony Bennett (Virginia) and Kelvin Sampson (Houston).