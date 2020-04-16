In all the recent basketball news of junior college and grad transfer additions, Texas Tech commits who signed back in November 2019 get a bit lost in the shuffle.

At RedRaiderSports we wanted to catch up with the members of the 2020 class, and we recently spoke with the first commit of that class, St. Augustine (CA) 4-star wing/guard/shot maker Chibuzo Agbo.

Agbo is coming off a tremendous senior season where he averaged 22.6 points per game and hit 72 3 point shots.